Nigeria has launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about children's screen time, as concerns grow over the negative effects of excessive digital device use on young minds. The initiative, led by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with education and technology agencies, aims to educate parents and teachers on the risks of unregulated screen exposure. The move comes amid rising reports of attention disorders, sleep deprivation, and reduced physical activity among children in urban centers.

What is Children Screen Time and Why It Matters

Children screen time refers to the amount of time young people spend using electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and televisions. In Nigeria, the average child now spends over three hours a day on screens, according to a recent study by the National Bureau of Statistics. This trend is particularly pronounced in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, where internet penetration has grown rapidly. The Ministry of Health warns that prolonged screen exposure can impair cognitive development, reduce social interaction, and contribute to obesity and mental health issues.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches Screen Time Awareness Campaign — Parents Warned of Rising Digital Addiction

Dr. Amina Yusuf, a pediatrician at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, said: "Screen time is not inherently bad, but when it replaces physical activity, reading, and family interaction, it becomes a problem. We are seeing more cases of anxiety and depression in children who spend too much time online." The new campaign includes workshops in schools, public service announcements, and digital literacy programs for parents to help them set healthy boundaries.

Children Screen Time and African Development Goals

The rise in children's screen time in Nigeria is a growing concern for the continent's broader development agenda. Sustainable Development Goal 4, which focuses on quality education, emphasizes the need for balanced learning environments. Excessive screen time can hinder children's ability to concentrate and engage in traditional learning activities. In a country where educational infrastructure is still underdeveloped, the digital divide is widening, with children from affluent families having greater access to online learning tools, while others fall behind.

Experts argue that the government must integrate digital literacy into the national curriculum to ensure that children use technology responsibly. "We cannot ignore the role of technology in modern education," said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a policy analyst at the African Development Institute. "But we must also teach children how to manage their screen time and use digital tools for learning, not just entertainment."

Challenges and Opportunities in Managing Screen Time

One of the main challenges in addressing children's screen time in Nigeria is the lack of consistent regulation. While some schools have introduced screen time limits, enforcement is uneven, and many parents are unaware of the potential risks. Additionally, the proliferation of online content, including social media and gaming platforms, makes it difficult to monitor what children are accessing.

Despite these challenges, there are opportunities for innovation. Local tech startups are developing apps that help parents track and manage their children's screen use. For example, the Lagos-based app "ScreenGuard" allows users to set time limits and filter inappropriate content. The government is also exploring partnerships with private sector companies to promote responsible digital habits among children.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Screen Time Strategy

The new awareness campaign is just the beginning. The Ministry of Health plans to roll out a national screen time guideline for schools and households in the coming months. The initiative will also include a public consultation process to gather feedback from parents, educators, and child development experts. A key focus will be on empowering parents to make informed decisions about their children's digital habits.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the effects of rapid digitalization, the balance between technology and well-being remains a pressing issue. With the right policies and education, the country can harness the benefits of digital tools while protecting the health and development of its youngest citizens. The success of this campaign will be a critical test for Nigeria's broader efforts to align technology with its development goals.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria launches screen time awareness campaign parents warned of rising digital addiction? Nigeria has launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about children's screen time, as concerns grow over the negative effects of excessive digital device use on young minds. Why does this matter for economy-business? The move comes amid rising reports of attention disorders, sleep deprivation, and reduced physical activity among children in urban centers. What are the key facts about nigeria launches screen time awareness campaign parents warned of rising digital addiction? In Nigeria, the average child now spends over three hours a day on screens, according to a recent study by the National Bureau of Statistics.