Nigeria's housing sector has been thrown into turmoil after the government condemned the business model of real estate platform Wildly, calling it "wildly unaffordable" for the average citizen. The statement comes amid growing concerns over the rising cost of housing and the inability of many Nigerians to access affordable shelter, a key component of the African Development Goals (AfroGDP) and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Wildly, a digital real estate platform that facilitates shared ownership of properties, has been gaining traction in urban centers like Lagos and Abuja. However, its model, which involves high initial deposits and monthly payments, has been criticized for excluding low- and middle-income families. The Nigerian Federal Ministry of Housing has now issued a statement urging the company to reassess its pricing strategy to align with national housing targets.

How Wildly's Model Works and Why It's Controversial

economy-business · Nigeria Slams Wildly's Housing Model as 'Unaffordable' — Homebuyers in Crisis

Wildly operates by allowing multiple buyers to pool resources to purchase a property, with each participant owning a share. While this model is designed to make homeownership more accessible, critics argue that the upfront costs and ongoing fees are prohibitively high. According to a recent report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the average monthly income in Nigeria is around N150,000, but many Wildly participants are required to pay over N500,000 upfront, making the scheme unattainable for most.

The company's CEO, Chike Ume, defended the model, stating that it is tailored for "middle-class professionals who are looking for long-term investment opportunities." However, the government has warned that such models may exacerbate housing inequality, particularly in a country where over 60% of the population lives in informal settlements.

Impact on Nigeria's Housing Challenges

Nigeria's housing deficit is one of the largest in Africa, with an estimated 17 million homes needed to meet demand. The government has set ambitious targets under its National Housing Policy, aiming to provide affordable housing to 10 million households by 2025. However, the rise of platforms like Wildly, which cater to a more affluent segment of the population, has raised concerns about whether these goals will be met.

Experts argue that while private sector involvement is crucial for housing development, there must be stronger regulatory oversight to ensure that such initiatives do not widen the gap between the rich and the poor. "The government needs to create a balance between innovation and inclusivity," said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a housing policy analyst at the University of Ibadan.

What This Means for African Development

The controversy surrounding Wildly reflects a broader challenge across the African continent: how to balance market-driven solutions with equitable access to essential services like housing. As African countries strive to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities, the role of private enterprises in housing must be carefully managed to avoid deepening existing inequalities.

Other African nations, such as Kenya and Ghana, have also seen the rise of similar platforms, with mixed results. In Kenya, for example, a similar shared ownership model was introduced to address housing shortages, but it faced criticism for not reaching the poorest segments of the population. These experiences highlight the need for a more inclusive approach to housing development across the continent.

What's Next for Wildly and Nigeria's Housing Sector?

With the government's latest statement, Wildly is under pressure to revise its approach. The company has not yet responded publicly, but industry observers expect it to engage in dialogue with regulators to ensure compliance with national housing policies. Meanwhile, the debate over affordable housing is likely to intensify, with calls for more government intervention and support for low-income housing initiatives.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with its housing crisis, the outcome of this controversy could set a precedent for how private sector involvement in public goods is managed across the continent. The challenge remains: how to foster innovation while ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of economic and social development.