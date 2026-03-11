The Nigerian government has unveiled an ambitious plan to unlock billions of naira by selling off idle state land and buildings, a move that could significantly boost infrastructure development across the country. The initiative, spearheaded by Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, aims to generate funds that will be reinvested into critical areas such as roads, bridges, and public housing.

The Nigerian government’s decision to sell off idle state land and buildings is part of a broader strategy to improve the country’s infrastructure. With a significant portion of public assets lying unused, the government sees this as an opportunity to generate much-needed revenue. According to Minister Macpherson, the sale of these properties is expected to bring in over N100 billion, which will be crucial in funding ongoing and future infrastructure projects. This move comes at a time when Nigeria is facing numerous infrastructural challenges. The country’s road network is often described as one of the worst in Africa, with many roads in a state of disrepair. Similarly, there is a dire need for more affordable housing, especially in urban centres like Lagos and Abuja. By generating funds through the sale of idle assets, the government hopes to address some of these pressing issues.Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and improving quality of life in Nigeria. A robust infrastructure system can enhance transportation links, facilitate trade, and attract foreign investment. However, the current state of infrastructure in Nigeria presents several challenges. For instance, power outages are frequent, affecting businesses and households alike. Poor road conditions also increase the cost of doing business, as goods take longer to transport and are subject to damage during transit. By unlocking billions from idle state land and buildings, the government aims to not only fund new infrastructure projects but also to improve existing ones. This could mean better roads, more reliable electricity, and improved public services. These improvements would contribute significantly to achieving the Nigerian government’s development goals, which include increasing economic growth and reducing poverty.Minister of Public Works, Dean Macpherson, has been vocal about his vision for Nigeria’s infrastructure. He believes that by addressing the country’s infrastructural deficits, Nigeria can become a more attractive destination for investors and create more jobs. In recent interviews, Macpherson has highlighted the importance of efficient and well-maintained infrastructure in supporting the growth of industries such as manufacturing and tourism. Macpherson’s plans extend beyond just selling idle assets. He has proposed the creation of a dedicated infrastructure fund, which would receive contributions from both the government and private sector. This fund would then be used to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new airports, seaports, and railway lines.The sale of idle state land and buildings is expected to have a positive impact on the Nigerian economy. Not only will it generate immediate revenue, but it could also stimulate job creation in related sectors such as construction and real estate. Additionally, the funds generated could help reduce the government’s borrowing needs, potentially lowering interest rates and making it easier for businesses to access credit. However, there are challenges to overcome. One of the main obstacles is the legal framework surrounding the ownership and transfer of state assets. There may be disputes over the ownership of certain pieces of land, which could delay the sales process. Furthermore, there is a risk that the funds generated might be used for purposes other than infrastructure development, which could undermine the success of the initiative. Despite these challenges, the Nigerian government remains optimistic about the potential benefits of this plan. By unlocking billions from idle state land and buildings, the government is taking a significant step towards achieving its development goals and creating a more prosperous future for Nigerians.As the Nigerian government moves forward with its plan to sell idle state land and buildings, there are several things to watch. First, how quickly will the sales process be completed? Second, will the funds generated be used as intended, or will they be diverted to other uses? Finally, how will the additional revenue impact the overall budget and the ability of the government to invest in infrastructure? The success of this initiative could set a precedent for future asset sales and provide a model for other African countries looking to boost their infrastructure through similar measures. As Nigeria continues to face infrastructural challenges, the outcomes of this plan will be closely watched by policymakers, economists, and citizens alike.