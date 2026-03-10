Khalifa Haftar’s control over large swathes of Libya continues to raise eyebrows across the continent, as his influence extends beyond national borders into the heart of European politics. The former general, now self-styled commander, has managed to maintain a tight grip on power despite lacking official recognition from international bodies such as the United Nations. This situation not only complicates Libya’s path towards stability but also underscores the intricate web of interests that Europe and other global powers have in the North African nation.

The Rise and Reign of Khalifa Haftar

Khalifa Haftar first gained prominence during the Libyan civil war in 2011, leading a coalition of rebel groups against Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. After Gaddafi’s ousting, Haftar split from the transitional government, establishing himself as a powerful military figure. In 2014, he launched an offensive to capture Tripoli, which led to a prolonged conflict that has left Libya divided between two rival administrations: the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and Haftar’s self-declared Libyan National Army (LNA).

Hafar’s LNA has secured significant territory in eastern Libya, controlling key oil fields and infrastructure. His forces have also managed to secure support from regional allies such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, who see him as a bulwark against Islamist groups and instability in the region.

European Interests in Libya

Europe’s interest in Libya goes beyond the immediate concerns of security and migration flows. With the Mediterranean Sea acting as a gateway to Europe, the control of Libya’s coastlines and ports is crucial for managing the influx of migrants and refugees attempting to cross into Europe. Additionally, Libya’s vast oil reserves make it a strategic player in the energy market, influencing prices and supply chains.

Italy, in particular, has been at the forefront of engaging with Haftar, despite the international community’s calls for a unified approach towards the GNA. Rome views Haftar as a stabilising force capable of curbing illegal migration and ensuring the continued flow of oil exports. This stance has often put Italy at odds with France, which has been more cautious in its dealings with Haftar due to concerns about his potential destabilising influence.

The Impact on African Development Goals

The ongoing conflict in Libya poses significant challenges to Africa’s development goals, particularly those outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The country’s political instability has hindered efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education systems, areas that are crucial for sustainable development. Moreover, the lack of a stable central authority has led to underinvestment in these sectors, exacerbating existing social and economic disparities.

The conflict has also had a ripple effect on neighbouring countries, with spillover violence and refugee crises impacting states such as Chad and Niger. This regional instability can divert resources away from developmental projects and towards security measures, further impeding progress towards the continent’s development objectives.

Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Despite the numerous challenges posed by Haftar’s control, there are still opportunities for positive change. The involvement of international mediators, including the UN and the AU, has created avenues for dialogue and reconciliation. Efforts to unify the Libyan military and political landscape under a single administration could pave the way for much-needed reforms and investments in critical sectors.

Economic opportunities remain, especially in the realm of natural resource management. A stable Libya could leverage its oil wealth to fund infrastructure projects and diversify its economy, reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons and fostering long-term sustainability.

The Way Forward

The future of Libya remains uncertain, with Haftar’s position continuing to shape the country’s trajectory. However, the broader implications for Africa and Europe highlight the need for a coordinated and inclusive approach to resolving the crisis. By addressing the underlying issues of governance, security, and economic development, both regions stand to benefit from a stable and prosperous Libya.

As the situation evolves, stakeholders must remain vigilant and proactive in supporting initiatives that promote peace and stability. Only through sustained commitment and collaboration can the continent hope to achieve its ambitious development goals and create a more interconnected and resilient Africa.