In a startling development, digital complaints against Facebook and Instagram have more than tripled in 2025, raising significant concerns about user satisfaction and service reliability in Nigeria. This surge in grievances highlights the pressing need for improved digital governance and infrastructure across the continent.

Rising Complaints: What Users Are Saying

According to recent reports, complaints pertaining to digital services like Facebook and Instagram surged from 10,000 in 2024 to over 30,000 in just one year. Users have expressed frustrations regarding service outages, data privacy issues, and inadequate customer support. The complaints reflect a growing dissatisfaction with how these platforms operate, particularly in markets like Nigeria, where internet penetration is rapidly increasing.

The Context: Digital Growth and Governance in Nigeria

Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing digital user bases in Africa, with over 100 million active social media users as of 2025. This rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges for governance. As more Nigerians rely on platforms like Facebook for communication, business, and news, the expectations for service quality have risen correspondingly. The significant increase in complaints highlights a gap between user needs and the current state of digital services.

Connection to African Development Goals

The spike in complaints against Facebook and Instagram has broader implications for African development goals, particularly in areas such as economic growth, education, and governance. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasise the importance of quality education and decent work. Digital literacy and reliable access to information are crucial for achieving these goals. As dissatisfaction with digital services grows, it may hinder progress in these areas, particularly in Nigeria, where an informed populace is essential for democratic engagement and economic participation.

Potential Opportunities and Future Outlook

While the complaints signal a crisis in user satisfaction, they also present an opportunity for local digital businesses and regulators. There is a growing call for better digital governance and enhanced services tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian users. Companies that can successfully address these issues may find a thriving market. Furthermore, regulatory bodies may be prompted to implement stricter guidelines on data privacy and service quality, fostering a more reliable digital environment.

What to Watch For: Next Steps for Nigeria

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders should monitor how Facebook and Instagram respond to the mounting complaints. Will these platforms invest in better infrastructure and customer service? Additionally, the actions taken by Nigerian regulators in response to this increased dissatisfaction will be critical in shaping the future of digital governance in the country. A proactive approach could lead to improved services, aligning with African development goals and enhancing the overall user experience.