In a recent statement, Marta, a prominent advocate for digital rights, slammed Carolina Flores' strategy on social media engagement, claiming it overlooks critical issues affecting users. This confrontation highlights the broader implications for Nigeria's digital landscape.

Criticism of Carolina Flores’ Social Media Strategy

Marta's critique of Carolina Flores arose during a panel discussion on digital rights held in Lagos on October 10, 2023. Flores, a key figure in the social media policy space, has been advocating for user engagement through simplified access to social media platforms. However, Marta argues that this approach fails to address the underlying challenges of digital inequality and security, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria.

The Link Between Digital Rights and Development Goals

This dispute illustrates a significant tension within the framework of African development goals. The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 9 emphasizes the importance of infrastructure and innovation, which includes digital infrastructure. Marta’s argument stresses that merely increasing social media access without addressing systemic issues such as internet affordability and cybersecurity will not lead to meaningful progress.

Consequences for Nigerian Digital Infrastructure

The implications of this debate are profound for Nigeria, where internet access remains a challenge. According to the National Communications Commission, only 43% of the population had internet access as of 2022. As Marta pointed out, initiatives like Flores’ could exacerbate disparities, creating a digital divide rather than bridging it. If policymakers do not consider these factors, the potential economic growth driven by digitalisation could be stunted.

Marta's Call for Inclusive Digital Policy

Marta advocates for a more inclusive digital policy that prioritises education and health as foundational elements of digital rights. She insists that any strategy for social media engagement must also consider the educational background of users and their understanding of digital platforms. As Nigeria seeks to enhance its digital economy, incorporating educational programmes on digital literacy could empower citizens to engage more effectively.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Digital Future?

This ongoing discourse raises questions about the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape. As the country aims to achieve various development goals, the involvement of advocates like Marta is crucial. Policymakers must heed these voices to create a robust digital infrastructure that not only facilitates access but also ensures safety and equity for all users. The debate continues as stakeholders assess the best path forward, balancing accessibility with the need for comprehensive support systems.