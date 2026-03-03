The Council of Europe has reported 344 serious threats to press freedom in 2025, raising alarms about the state of journalism across the continent. This revelation comes at a time when journalists are increasingly facing risks that jeopardise their ability to inform the public, leading to broader implications for democracy and governance in Europe and beyond.

Journalists Under Siege: The Latest Data

The Council of Europe’s annual report, released earlier this month, highlights a troubling increase in threats to journalists, including physical violence, legal harassment, and censorship. This marks a 20% rise from the previous year, underscoring a growing crisis in press freedom. Notably, the report details incidents across various European nations, with countries such as Hungary and Poland facing scrutiny for their deteriorating media landscapes.

Why This Matters: Press Freedom and Development

Press freedom is a critical component of democratic governance and accountability. When journalists are threatened, the public loses access to vital information, leading to a less informed citizenry and weakened democratic institutions. In Africa, where many nations are striving to meet development goals, the implications are significant. The African Union has prioritised press freedom as essential for achieving its Agenda 2063, which aims for a prosperous continent based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Comparative Challenges: Europe and Africa

While Europe and Africa are at different stages of media freedom, the threats faced by journalists in both regions share similarities. Authoritarianism in some African nations, characterised by governmental control over the press and violent suppression of dissent, mirrors the situation in parts of Eastern Europe. For instance, in countries like Nigeria, the government has been accused of restricting journalistic freedoms, particularly regarding coverage of corruption and human rights abuses.

Opportunities for Collaboration and Development

The current state of press freedom presents both challenges and opportunities for collaboration between European and African nations. European institutions can play a crucial role in supporting press freedom initiatives in Africa, sharing best practices, and fostering environments conducive to journalistic independence. For instance, training programmes for journalists in conflict zones can enhance media resilience and promote transparency in governance, aligning with broader development goals.

Looking Ahead: The Path Forward

As the Council of Europe’s report highlights the risks journalists face, it is imperative for African nations to learn from these developments. Strengthening legal frameworks that protect journalists, fostering an environment of accountability, and encouraging civil society participation are crucial steps toward enhancing press freedom. The upcoming African Union summit will likely address these issues, creating a platform for dialogue on how to better safeguard journalists and promote an open media landscape.

In conclusion, the challenges highlighted by the Council of Europe serve as a wake-up call for both European and African leaders. By prioritising press freedom, nations can bolster their commitment to democracy and development, ultimately benefiting their societies.