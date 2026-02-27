In a thought-provoking discourse, philosopher Soares questioned the narrative surrounding the age of access to social media, emphasising the need for a quality alternative world beyond digital platforms. This conversation took place during a recent seminar in Lagos aimed at addressing the implications of social media on Nigerian youth.

Redefining Youth Engagement Beyond Social Media

During the seminar, Soares articulated that the problem lies not in the age at which young people gain access to social media, but rather in the societal structures and opportunities available to them. He noted that the digital space often becomes a refuge for youth, yet it is crucial to build a robust alternative that promotes growth and development.

Soares Challenges Age of Social Media Access in Nigeria's Youth Development

The Role of Philosophy in Shaping Governance

Philosophy, as discussed by Soares, plays a vital role in redefining governance and development policies. He highlighted that without a philosophical framework to guide decision-making, policies may fail to address the root causes of youth disenfranchisement. By integrating philosophical principles into governance, Nigeria can foster a more inclusive environment that prioritises education, health, and economic opportunities.

Soares's Vision for Nigeria's Future

Soares urged stakeholders to reconsider how they engage with youth, advocating for a holistic approach that encompasses education, infrastructure, and health. He presented statistics indicating that over 60% of Nigeria’s population is under 25 years old, making it imperative to invest in quality alternatives to social media that can lead to meaningful engagement and personal growth.

Building Infrastructure to Support Development

To support this vision, adequate infrastructure must be developed. Soares suggested that investments in educational institutions, health services, and accessible technology are essential to provide young people with the tools they need to thrive. The lack of such infrastructure has often left youth feeling disconnected and disenfranchised, pushing them towards social media as their primary source of engagement.

The Societal Implications of Neglecting Youth Development

Neglecting the development of young Nigerians could have far-reaching implications, including increased unemployment and social unrest. Soares warned that without proper support systems in place, the country risks losing an entire generation to the overwhelming tide of digital engagement that offers little in terms of real-world skills and opportunities.

A Call to Action for Policymakers

In light of these discussions, Soares called upon policymakers to take immediate action. He stressed the importance of creating environments where young people can engage in constructive activities outside of social media. Initiatives that combine education with practical experience, such as internships and vocational training, could provide vital pathways for youth development.

As Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in its development journey, the insights shared by Soares serve as a reminder of the urgency to meet African development goals. By focusing on youth empowerment and fostering an environment that encourages philosophical thought, Nigeria can harness the potential of its young population to drive economic growth and social change.