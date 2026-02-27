Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and esteemed scholar Toyin Falola have endorsed Banji Oyelaran's new book, calling it a critical roadmap for Africa's industrialisation. The event took place on October 15, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria, aimed at addressing the continent's development challenges through innovative strategies.

Obasanjo Highlights Industrialisation as a Priority

During the launch, Obasanjo emphasised the importance of industrialisation in achieving Africa's development goals, particularly in the context of the African Union's Agenda 2063. He noted that Africa has abundant resources and a youthful population, but these advantages are often undermined by inadequate infrastructure and governance challenges.

Falola's Insights on Economic Transformation

Toyin Falola, a renowned Development Economist, praised Oyelaran's work as a timely intervention in the dialogue surrounding economic growth in Africa. He pointed out that the continent must pivot from merely exporting raw materials to developing value-added industries. His perspectives resonate with broader discussions about the need for educational reforms to equip the workforce with relevant skills.

Oyeyinka's Vision for a Resilient Africa

Banji Oyelaran articulated his vision for a resilient Africa capable of self-sustenance. He argued that the continent can harness its human capital by investing in health, education, and infrastructure. His book provides a framework for policymakers to implement strategies that bridge the gap between potential and performance.

Addressing Governance Challenges

The challenge of governance remains a significant impediment to Africa's progress. Obasanjo and Falola both underscored the necessity for transparent and accountable leadership as a cornerstone for any industrialisation initiative. They stressed that without good governance, the ambitions of countries will be hampered, leading to continued economic stagnation.

Next Steps: Implementation and Monitoring

As stakeholders rally around Oyelaran's vision, the critical next step involves translating these ideas into actionable policies. The endorsements from influential figures like Obasanjo and Falola signal a potential shift in how African nations view industrialisation. The focus should now shift to monitoring implementation and assessing impacts on local economies.