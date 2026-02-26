In a recent address at a technology summit in Delhi, George Osborne, former UK Chancellor and now a key figure at OpenAI, warned that nations that fail to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) risk significant economic and developmental disadvantages. This statement comes amid growing international discussions about the role of technology in achieving sustainable development goals across Africa and the globe.

Delhi's Role as a Global Technology Hub

The technology summit in Delhi, which took place on October 10, 2023, gathered leaders from various countries to discuss the future of AI and its implications on global economies. Osborne highlighted that as countries rapidly advance in AI, those lagging behind could miss out on vital economic growth and innovation opportunities. His remarks underscore Delhi's emerging status as a centre for technology discourse, influencing other regions, including Africa.

The Imperative for African Nations

Osborne’s warning holds significant weight for African countries, many of which are grappling with developmental challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poor health systems, and limited access to quality education. The adoption of AI could provide solutions to these issues, enhancing governance and driving economic growth. For instance, AI has the potential to revolutionise agricultural practices, improve healthcare delivery, and streamline educational processes, thus contributing to the achievement of the African Union's Agenda 2063 goals.

Consequences of Inaction

Failure to embrace AI could exacerbate existing inequalities within African nations. As wealthier countries invest in AI technologies, they may create a significant knowledge and economic gap. This disparity could lead to increased unemployment and underdevelopment in countries that do not leverage these technological advancements. The effects could be particularly pronounced in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, which is already facing numerous challenges in governance and public service delivery.

Opportunities for Growth and Collaboration

Conversely, the rise of AI presents a unique opportunity for collaboration among African nations. By pooling resources and knowledge, countries can develop AI strategies tailored to their specific needs. For example, partnerships with tech companies could facilitate training programmes aimed at upskilling the workforce. This collaborative approach could not only enhance local capacities but also position African nations as competitive players in the global technology landscape.

What’s Next for African Development?

As the discourse around AI continues to gain traction, African stakeholders must advocate for policies that support technological advancement. This includes investing in education systems that emphasise STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills and creating an enabling environment for innovation. With global focus shifting towards sustainable development, countries must act decisively to harness the potential of AI, ensuring that no nation is left behind.