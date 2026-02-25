José Gonçalves, CEO of Kyndryl Portugal, has warned that the global labour market is on the verge of significant disruption, with implications that could resonate across various sectors in Africa. This statement, made during a recent tech conference in Lisbon, highlights the challenges and opportunities facing African nations amidst rapid technological change.

Understanding Kyndryl's Role in the Tech Landscape

Kyndryl, a global leader in IT services, operates in numerous countries, including Portugal, where it has been instrumental in driving digital transformation. As the company continues to adapt to the evolving tech ecosystem, Gonçalves emphasised the need for agility and innovation, particularly in regions like Africa, where technology can serve as a catalyst for development.

The Impacts of Automation on Employment in Africa

Gonçalves pointed out that automation and artificial intelligence are poised to reshape job markets worldwide. In Africa, where unemployment rates are already a concern, the potential for job displacement raises urgent questions about workforce readiness. According to the African Development Bank, the continent needs to create 12 million jobs annually to keep pace with a growing population, a challenge that could be exacerbated by automation.

Investment in Education: The Key to Future Opportunities

To address these challenges, Gonçalves advocates for a renewed focus on education and skills training. He believes that equipping the workforce with the necessary digital skills can transform potential disruption into opportunity. Initiatives aimed at enhancing STEM education across African nations could support the development goals laid out in the African Union's Agenda 2063, which seeks to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Kyndryl's Involvement in African Development Initiatives

Kyndryl has already begun to play a role in these educational initiatives, partnering with various organisations to promote digital literacy and skills training. The company's involvement underscores the importance of private sector engagement in addressing the continent's socio-economic challenges. As Gonçalves noted, “We need to invest in people, not just technology, to ensure a balanced approach to development.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Work in Africa

As African nations navigate this impending disruption, the focus will be on fostering environments that encourage innovation and adaptability. This includes improving infrastructure, governance, and healthcare systems—all essential components necessary for sustainable economic growth. Stakeholders must work collaboratively to ensure that the benefits of technological advancements are shared equitably, ultimately enhancing economic resilience and social stability.