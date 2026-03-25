Business leaders across Africa are calling for a shift in how artificial intelligence (AI) is developed and funded, emphasizing that only value-driven AI projects should receive investment. This push comes as the continent grapples with the need to harness technology for sustainable development while avoiding costly missteps. With AI poised to transform sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and finance, the focus is on aligning innovation with real economic and social needs.

Business-Driven AI: A New Paradigm

Business leaders argue that AI initiatives must be rooted in practical applications that generate tangible economic returns. This approach, they say, ensures that resources are not wasted on theoretical models that fail to address real-world challenges. In a continent where 60% of the population is under 25, the need for job creation and economic growth is urgent, and AI is seen as a potential catalyst for both.

economy-business · Business Leaders Push for Value-Driven AI Investments — Here's Why

“AI must serve the people, not just the tech elite,” said Amina Dahir, CEO of a Nairobi-based fintech firm. “We need to invest in AI that improves access to financial services, boosts productivity, and creates jobs. That’s the only kind of AI that matters.”

Aligning AI with African Development Goals

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizes the role of technology in achieving sustainable development, and business-led AI is viewed as a critical component. By focusing on value-driven projects, African nations can ensure that AI contributes to the continent’s broader goals, such as poverty reduction, improved healthcare, and education access.

For instance, AI-driven agricultural tools that predict crop yields or optimize water use could significantly boost food security. Similarly, AI-powered diagnostic tools in rural clinics could improve healthcare outcomes. These applications align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the potential, African countries face significant challenges in developing and implementing AI. These include a lack of skilled professionals, inadequate digital infrastructure, and limited access to funding. However, business-led AI initiatives are seen as a way to overcome these barriers by leveraging private sector expertise and capital.

“The private sector has the resources and the agility to drive innovation,” said Kwame Mensah, a business consultant in Ghana. “If we can create an ecosystem where businesses and governments collaborate, we can accelerate AI adoption and ensure it benefits everyone.”

What’s Next for AI in Africa?

As business leaders continue to advocate for value-driven AI, the focus is shifting towards building partnerships between the public and private sectors. Governments are being urged to create policies that support AI innovation while ensuring ethical use and equitable access.

“The future of AI in Africa depends on how we choose to invest in it,” said Dr. Nia Njoroge, a tech policy analyst. “If we prioritize value, we can turn AI into a powerful tool for development. But if we follow the wrong path, we risk creating more problems than solutions.”