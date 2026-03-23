Mthwakazi Nancy Soqaka, an educator from Khayelitsha in South Africa, has launched two successful Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres from scratch, providing critical care and education to thousands of children in one of the country’s most underserved communities. Her initiative, Grow Buddies, has become a model for community-driven development, addressing gaps in education and child welfare across the continent.

Soqaka, who has dedicated over a decade to improving early education in Khayelitsha, identified a dire need for accessible and quality ECD services in the area. With limited government support, she took it upon herself to create sustainable solutions. The two centres, established in 2022 and 2023, now serve over 1,200 children annually, offering early learning, nutrition, and health services.

Grow Buddies: A Model for Community-Led Development

economy-business · Educator Mthwakazi Nancy Soqaka Launches Two ECD Centres in Khayelitsha

Grow Buddies was founded on the principle that every child deserves a strong foundation for future success. Soqaka, who previously worked as a teacher in local schools, noticed a significant disparity in the quality of early education between affluent and low-income areas. She saw an opportunity to bridge that gap by creating a self-sustaining model that empowers both children and their families.

The initiative relies on community volunteers, local partnerships, and small-scale fundraising. Soqaka has also trained local women as ECD facilitators, creating jobs and building long-term capacity. This approach aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 on quality education and Goal 1 on poverty eradication.

Impact on African Development and Education

Soqaka’s work highlights a broader challenge facing Africa: the lack of investment in early childhood education. According to the African Development Bank, over 50% of children in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to early learning programs. Grow Buddies demonstrates how grassroots efforts can fill this gap, offering a replicable blueprint for other African nations.

While the initiative is based in South Africa, its impact extends beyond borders. The model has attracted attention from education officials in Nigeria and other countries, who are exploring ways to adapt it to their own contexts. This cross-continental interest underscores the potential of local solutions to address global development challenges.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite its success, Grow Buddies faces ongoing challenges, including limited funding and the need for more trained educators. Soqaka has repeatedly called on both the government and international donors to increase support for ECD programs. “We cannot wait for policy changes to happen,” she said in a recent interview. “We must act now to ensure every child has a chance to thrive.”

Looking ahead, Soqaka plans to expand Grow Buddies to other townships in the Western Cape and is in discussions with NGOs to scale the program nationally. Her vision aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes education as a key driver of sustainable development and economic growth.

What This Means for Africa’s Future

Soqaka’s story is more than an individual success—it is a testament to the power of community-driven development. In a continent where education and infrastructure remain critical challenges, her work offers a hopeful example of how local action can lead to lasting change. As African nations continue to pursue their development goals, initiatives like Grow Buddies will play a vital role in shaping a more equitable and prosperous future.

For now, the focus remains on the children of Khayelitsha. With every child who walks through the doors of a Grow Buddies centre, the promise of a better tomorrow becomes a little more tangible. As Soqaka often says, “If we invest in our children, we invest in the future of Africa.”