French philosopher Yves Citton has sparked a conversation in Nigeria with his question, “Como é que damos espaço uns aos outros para pensar além dos slogans?” which translates to “How do we give each other space to think beyond slogans?” The statement, made during a public lecture in Lagos, highlights the growing need for deeper intellectual engagement in a country where political and social discourse often relies on simplistic messaging.

Citton, a professor of philosophy at the University of Paris 8, was invited by the Nigerian think tank Fazer Ganhar, which focuses on civic education and democratic values. His remarks came amid rising concerns about the influence of misinformation and the erosion of critical thinking in public debates. The discussion was attended by students, academics, and civil society leaders, many of whom saw the event as a rare opportunity to engage with global intellectual perspectives.

What is Como and Why It Matters

economy-business · Yves Citton Challenges Nigeria to Think Beyond Slogans

Como, the initiative that hosted Yves Citton, is a Portuguese-based organization that promotes civic education and critical thinking. It has expanded its work to several African countries, including Nigeria, where it collaborates with local institutions to foster informed public participation. The organization’s name, “Como,” translates to “How” in Portuguese, symbolizing its mission to encourage thoughtful dialogue and analysis.

According to Gabriel Ribeiro, the director of Como in Nigeria, the event was part of a broader effort to address the challenges of misinformation and polarized discourse. “We need to create spaces where people can think critically and engage with ideas beyond political slogans,” Ribeiro said. “This is especially important in a country like Nigeria, where the media landscape is increasingly fragmented and often driven by sensationalism.”

Yves Citton’s Impact on Nigeria’s Intellectual Landscape

Citton’s visit has been widely discussed on social media, with many Nigerian users expressing interest in his ideas on philosophy, education, and public discourse. His work on the “epistemology of the public sphere” has been particularly relevant in a context where access to information is growing, but the ability to critically evaluate it remains limited.

Some analysts argue that Citton’s message resonates with Nigeria’s development goals, particularly in education and governance. “If citizens are encouraged to think beyond slogans, it can lead to more informed decision-making and better public policies,” said Dr. Nkechi Okafor, a political scientist at the University of Ibadan. “This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes the importance of education and civic engagement in sustainable development.”

How Yves Citton Affects Nigeria’s Future

The event has also prompted discussions about the role of foreign intellectuals in shaping local discourse. While some see Citton’s involvement as a positive step toward global knowledge exchange, others caution against the influence of external perspectives in a country with its own rich philosophical and cultural traditions.

Despite these concerns, the conversation sparked by Citton has been welcomed by many young Nigerians who are eager to engage with new ideas. “We need more dialogues like this,” said Amina Musa, a student at the University of Lagos. “It’s not just about learning from the West, but about building a culture of critical thinking that can help us tackle our own challenges.”

What to Watch Next

With the success of the event, Como and Fazer Ganhar plan to expand their programs in Nigeria, focusing on media literacy and civic education. The next phase will include workshops for journalists, teachers, and community leaders aimed at promoting more nuanced and informed public discussions.

Citton’s visit has also inspired a wave of interest in his academic work, with Nigerian universities considering collaborations to bring more international scholars to the country. As Nigeria continues to grapple with issues of governance, education, and information integrity, the need for critical thinking remains more pressing than ever.

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