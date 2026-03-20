Onsekerheid, a South African economic research firm, has raised concerns over rising inflation in Nigeria, citing heightened economic uncertainty as a key driver. The firm’s latest analysis, released on Tuesday, highlights the ripple effects of regional instability on African development goals, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. The findings come as the continent grapples with persistent challenges in achieving sustainable growth and reducing poverty.

Onsekerheid’s report, led by economist Gert Visser, warns that inflationary pressures in Nigeria could stifle broader African development efforts. The firm attributes this to a combination of global supply chain disruptions, local currency devaluation, and weak governance structures. According to Visser, the situation is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of African economies and the need for coordinated policy responses.

Onsekerheid’s Role in African Economic Analysis

Onsekerheid, a leading economic think tank based in South Africa, has long been a critical voice in regional economic discourse. Founded in 2008, the firm specialises in macroeconomic research, policy analysis, and market forecasting. Its insights are frequently referenced by governments, investors, and international organisations seeking to understand the dynamics of African economies.

Visser, a senior economist at Onsekerheid, has been vocal about the need for structural reforms in Nigeria. He argues that without addressing systemic issues such as corruption, poor infrastructure, and limited access to education, the country’s growth potential will remain constrained. “Nigeria’s challenges are not isolated,” he said. “They have a direct impact on the continent’s ability to meet its development goals.”

Impact on Nigeria’s Economy and Development Goals

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is facing a dual crisis of inflation and currency instability. The naira has lost over 30% of its value against the US dollar this year, pushing up the cost of imports and exacerbating food and fuel shortages. Onsekerheid’s report highlights that these economic shocks disproportionately affect the poor, undermining efforts to reduce poverty and improve public health.

The firm’s analysis also points to the broader implications for the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework aimed at fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development. Without stabilising key economies like Nigeria, the continent’s progress toward its long-term goals will be severely hampered. “Inflation is not just a numbers game,” Visser said. “It’s a development issue that affects every citizen.”

Rand Merchant Bank’s Stance on Regional Economic Challenges

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions, has echoed Onsekerheid’s concerns in its recent economic outlook. The bank’s latest report, published on Wednesday, warns that rising inflation in Nigeria and other regional economies could trigger a slowdown in cross-border trade and investment. RMB’s analysts stress the need for stronger regional cooperation to mitigate these risks.

“As a regional bank, we are closely monitoring the economic conditions in Nigeria,” said a spokesperson for RMB. “The situation is a wake-up call for African leaders to prioritise economic resilience and fiscal discipline.” The bank has also called for increased investment in infrastructure and education, which it sees as vital for long-term growth.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for African Economies?

Onsekerheid’s report has sparked renewed debate among policymakers and economists about the best way to address inflation and economic instability in Africa. Some experts argue that regional integration and stronger monetary policies are essential to building resilience against external shocks. Others point to the need for more targeted social programmes to protect vulnerable populations.

As the continent moves closer to achieving its development goals, the role of institutions like Onsekerheid and RMB will be crucial in providing data-driven insights and policy recommendations. With inflation continuing to rise and global markets remaining volatile, the coming months will be a critical test for African economies and their leaders.