Pedro Pinto, a Nigerian economist and policy analyst, has sounded the alarm on Africa’s persistent infrastructure deficits, linking them to stalled development goals and rising inequality. His remarks, delivered during the 18h30 Edição José Pedro Pinto event, highlight the continent’s struggle to modernize transport, energy, and digital networks despite growing populations and urbanization. Pinto’s analysis underscores a critical challenge: how to align infrastructure investment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision for inclusive growth.

The Role of Infrastructure in Economic Growth

Pinto emphasized that Africa’s infrastructure gaps cost the continent up to 2% of its annual GDP, according to the African Development Bank. “Without reliable roads, electricity, and internet access, businesses cannot scale, and communities remain trapped in poverty,” he stated. His critique focused on Nigeria, where 40% of the population lacks consistent power supply, stifling industries and driving youth to informal sectors. Pinto argued that underinvestment in infrastructure perpetuates cycles of underdevelopment, particularly in rural areas where 60% of Africans reside.

economy-business · Pedro Pinto Warns on Africa’s Infrastructure Gaps as Development Slows

The economist cited the 2023 World Bank report, which found that 600 million Africans lack access to clean energy. “This isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a governance failure,” Pinto said. He pointed to Nigeria’s 2022 Power Sector Reform Act as a step forward but criticized slow implementation, noting that only 15% of rural communities have been electrified since its passage. His analysis aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (affordable energy) and Goal 9 (industry innovation), both of which require urgent action.

Challenges in Nigerian Development

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, faces unique hurdles in achieving development targets. Pinto highlighted the country’s reliance on oil revenues, which leaves it vulnerable to global price fluctuations. “Diversifying into agriculture, tech, and manufacturing requires infrastructure that doesn’t exist,” he said. For example, inadequate road networks increase transportation costs by 30%, making Nigerian goods less competitive internationally.

The economist also addressed governance issues, citing corruption and bureaucratic delays as major obstacles. “A 2023 Transparency International report found that 70% of Nigerians believe public officials misuse infrastructure funds,” Pinto noted. He called for stricter oversight, referencing Rwanda’s success in reducing graft through digital procurement systems. “Africa needs leaders who prioritize long-term gains over short-term political wins,” he said.

Pan-African Collaboration as a Solution

Pinto advocated for regional partnerships to tackle infrastructure challenges. He pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a platform to pool resources and expertise. “If Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa invest in cross-border energy grids, they could power millions,” he argued. The economist also praised the African Development Bank’s 2022 Infrastructure Dashboard, which tracks progress toward Agenda 2063, but urged faster disbursement of funds.

“Africa’s strength lies in unity,” Pinto said. He referenced the 2023 African Union summit, where leaders pledged to increase infrastructure spending to 15% of GDP by 2030. “But pledges mean nothing without accountability,” he added. Pinto urged citizens to demand transparency, citing Ghana’s 2022 anti-corruption drive as a model for other nations.

What’s Next for African Policy-Makers

The economist warned that without immediate action, Africa’s development goals will remain unmet. “By 2030, 60% of the continent’s population will be under 25. We need schools, jobs, and opportunities—starting with infrastructure,” Pinto said. He called for public-private partnerships, citing Kenya’s success in expanding mobile money services through private-sector collaboration.

Looking ahead, Pinto emphasized the need for data-driven policies. “Africa must invest in digital infrastructure to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said. With 60% of the population under 35, he argued that education and tech access are non-negotiable. “The question isn’t whether we can afford infrastructure—it’s whether we can afford to wait.”