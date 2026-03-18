Culture advocate Mr Onobrakpeya has urged the Nigerian government and private sector to prioritize increased investment in the country’s art sector, highlighting its critical role in achieving broader African development goals. His call comes amid growing concerns over the underfunding of creative industries, which remain a vital engine for economic growth, cultural preservation, and job creation. The Nigerian art sector, home to globally recognized artists and a rich heritage of craftsmanship, faces systemic challenges including limited access to capital, inadequate infrastructure, and weak policy frameworks.

The Call for Urgent Support

Mr Onobrakpeya, a veteran figure in Nigeria’s cultural landscape, emphasized that the art sector’s potential is stifled by a lack of strategic investment. “Art is not a luxury; it is a cornerstone of sustainable development,” he stated during a recent forum in Lagos. “Without funding, our artists cannot compete internationally, and our cultural identity risks erasure.” His remarks align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritizes cultural industries as drivers of inclusive growth and innovation.

The advocate pointed to the success of nations like South Africa and Kenya, where government-backed art initiatives have spurred economic diversification. “Nigeria must emulate these models,” he said. “Investing in art creates jobs, attracts tourism, and fosters a sense of national pride.” He also criticized the federal government’s neglect of the sector, noting that only 0.3% of Nigeria’s GDP is allocated to cultural activities—a stark contrast to countries like France, which invests over 1% of its GDP in the arts.

Nigeria's Art Sector: A Pillar of Cultural and Economic Growth

Nigeria’s art industry, valued at over $1.2 billion annually, employs millions, from traditional craftsmen to digital artists. However, many creators struggle to access financing, with 70% of surveyed artists reporting insufficient funding, according to a 2023 report by the Nigerian Art Council. Mr Onobrakpeya argued that this gap undermines the sector’s ability to contribute to the nation’s economic resilience.

“The art sector could alleviate youth unemployment and reduce reliance on oil revenues,” he said. “But without infrastructure like galleries, studios, and art schools, our talent remains untapped.” He cited the Lagos State government’s recent initiative to establish a cultural hub as a positive step, urging the federal government to scale similar efforts nationwide. Such investments, he added, would align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those targeting decent work and economic growth.

Challenges Facing the Nigerian Art Ecosystem

Despite its potential, the Nigerian art sector grapples with systemic issues. A 2022 study by the African Development Bank found that 65% of art businesses lack formal training, while 80% face difficulties in accessing credit. Mr Onobrakpeya attributed this to a lack of government policies that recognize the arts as a legitimate economic sector. “We are treated as hobbyists rather than professionals,” he said.

Additionally, the sector faces competition from international markets, where Nigerian artists often struggle to gain visibility. “Without support, our work gets overshadowed by foreign counterparts,” he noted. He called for partnerships with global institutions to promote Nigerian art, as well as the creation of a national cultural investment fund. “This is not just about art; it’s about building a legacy for future generations,” he added.

What's Next for Nigeria's Art Industry?

Mr Onobrakpeya’s appeal has sparked discussions among policymakers and industry leaders. President Bola Tinubu’s administration has pledged to diversify the economy, but critics argue that cultural industries remain an afterthought. “The government must act now,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, an economic analyst. “Art investment can unlock billions in revenue and position Nigeria as a cultural leader on the continent.”

Looking ahead, stakeholders are pushing for a national cultural policy that includes tax incentives for art businesses and funding for art education. Mr Onobrakpeya also urged private companies to sponsor artists, citing examples like Nigeria’s thriving Nollywood industry, which generated $500 million in 2022. “The time to act is now,” he said. “If Nigeria fails to invest in its art sector, it will miss a golden opportunity to shape Africa’s future.”