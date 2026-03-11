More than half of pregnancy-related deaths in Africa occurred in women aged 35 years or older, according to a recent study. This finding highlights significant challenges in maternal health care on the continent, where improving outcomes for older mothers is crucial for achieving broader developmental goals.

Africa's Maternal Health Landscape

The study, conducted by the organisation Mais, reveals that while younger women are more likely to become pregnant, older mothers face higher risks due to factors such as pre-existing health conditions and complications during childbirth. These findings underscore the importance of tailored healthcare services for different age groups within the maternal population.

In Africa, where the average maternal mortality ratio remains significantly higher than in other regions, addressing the needs of older mothers is essential for reducing overall maternal mortality rates. This aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Challenges in Healthcare Access

Access to quality healthcare is a major hurdle for many African women, especially those living in rural areas or facing socioeconomic barriers. Older mothers often have additional obstacles, such as limited mobility or chronic illnesses, which can complicate their pregnancies and make timely medical intervention more critical.

Moreover, healthcare facilities may lack the necessary resources and trained personnel to handle complex cases, leading to higher risks for both mother and child. Improving infrastructure and training healthcare workers are key steps towards better maternal outcomes across the continent.

Opportunities for Improvement

The data from Mais presents an opportunity to focus on specific interventions that could benefit older mothers. For instance, increasing access to prenatal care, providing nutritional support, and ensuring regular check-ups can help mitigate some of the risks associated with advanced maternal age.

In addition, investing in research and innovation can lead to new treatments and technologies that improve pregnancy outcomes for all women, but particularly for those who face greater health challenges. This not only supports the health and wellbeing of individual mothers but also contributes to stronger families and communities.

Policy Implications and Next Steps

The findings from Mais have implications for policy makers and healthcare providers in Africa. They suggest a need for targeted policies that address the unique needs of older mothers, such as expanding access to specialised care and integrating maternal age into healthcare planning.

Furthermore, continued monitoring and evaluation will be crucial to track progress and adjust strategies as needed. By focusing on these areas, Africa can make significant strides in improving maternal health outcomes and contribute to its broader developmental goals.

Looking Ahead

The insights provided by Mais offer a valuable snapshot of current challenges in African maternal health, but there is still much work to be done. As countries continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure and training, they create opportunities for older mothers to experience safer and healthier pregnancies.

By prioritising the needs of all mothers, regardless of age, Africa can move closer to achieving its vision of a healthier and more prosperous future for all its citizens.