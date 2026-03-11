Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has criticised Lionel Messi's mentoring style, stating that during his time at the club, Messi predominantly passed the ball to young talent Pedri, highlighting the importance of nurturing future stars. This revelation comes amid discussions about the role of experienced players in developing younger athletes, a practice that can be likened to the approach needed to foster economic and social development across Africa.

The Mentor's Role in Shaping the Future

Coach Ronald Koeman's comments about Messi's focus on young talent Pedri underscore the critical need for established figures to invest in the growth of upcoming leaders. In the realm of African development, this translates to the necessity of experienced professionals and leaders supporting and guiding emerging talents in various sectors.

In Africa, where youth make up a significant portion of the population, the role of mentors becomes even more crucial. Just as Messi’s focus on Pedri can elevate the young player’s skills, mentorship programs in business, technology, and governance can help develop the continent’s future leaders.

Mentorship Programs Across Africa

African countries are increasingly recognizing the importance of mentorship in driving development. For instance, initiatives such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation in Nigeria provide mentorship and funding to young entrepreneurs, aiming to foster economic growth and job creation.

Similarly, the Mandela Washington Fellowship supports young African leaders through mentorship and training programs, focusing on public management, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership.

The Impact of Effective Mentorship

Koeman’s critique of Messi’s mentoring approach highlights the potential pitfalls of not providing comprehensive support to rising stars. In Africa, ineffective mentorship can stifle progress, much like how Messi's exclusive focus on Pedri might limit the growth of other promising players.

Effective mentorship ensures that young individuals receive guidance tailored to their unique needs and potential, leading to better outcomes. This is essential for Africa's development, where tailored support can help address the continent's diverse challenges.

Leadership and Development in Africa

The emphasis on leadership development is particularly important in Africa, where many countries face governance challenges. Strong leadership, supported by effective mentorship, can drive institutional reforms, improve governance, and enhance economic stability.

Initiatives like the African Union’s Agenda 2063 aim to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development across the continent. Such agendas require a robust pipeline of skilled and dedicated leaders, who can be nurtured through structured mentorship programs.

The Way Forward

As Koeman’s comments suggest, successful mentorship requires a balanced approach that focuses on individual growth while also fostering team cohesion. In the context of African development, this means creating supportive ecosystems that nurture individual talents while promoting collective progress.

By learning from the successes and shortcomings of mentorship in sports, Africa can develop models that effectively prepare its young people to lead the continent towards sustainable development and prosperity.