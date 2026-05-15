Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has called on France to play a pivotal role in transforming Africa into a global sports superpower. Speaking at a recent event in Paris, Kipchoge highlighted the continent's vast potential and the opportunities that could arise through strategic investments in sports.

A Growing Demand for Sports Infrastructure

Kipchoge, who hails from Kenya, emphasised the need for modern sports infrastructure across Africa. He stated that many African nations lack the facilities to nurture talent effectively, which hampers the continent's ability to compete on the world stage. According to the African Development Bank, Africa needs an estimated $130 billion annually to improve its infrastructure, including sports facilities.

Politics & Governance · Eliud Kipchoge Urges France to Boost Africa's Sports Potential by 2025

The marathon champion pointed out that with France's support, African countries could develop state-of-the-art stadiums, training centres, and recreational areas that would create a conducive environment for athletes. This infrastructure development would not only enhance sports performance but also promote health and well-being among the youth.

Boosting Education and Training Programs

Kipchoge also stressed the importance of educational programmes linked to sports. He believes that France can assist in establishing training academies that provide coaching and management skills to aspiring athletes. By investing in these educational initiatives, France could help create a sustainable sports ecosystem in Africa.

In addition, partnerships between French sports institutions and African universities could offer scholarships and training opportunities for young athletes. This would empower them to pursue professional careers in sports while also prioritising their academic development.

Harnessing Economic Growth through Sports

The economic impact of sports in Africa cannot be understated. Kipchoge warned that without investment, the continent risks missing out on significant opportunities for economic growth. The global sports market, valued at over $600 billion, presents an avenue for African nations to generate revenue through sports tourism, sponsorships, and merchandise.

Case Studies of Successful Partnerships

Kipchoge cited examples of successful collaborations between countries that have leveraged sports for economic benefits. For instance, countries like South Africa and Kenya have seen an increase in tourism due to major sporting events hosted in their territories. By facilitating similar partnerships, France could help African nations attract international events and sports franchises.

Fostering Governance and Policy Improvements

Governance plays a crucial role in the success of sports development initiatives. Kipchoge urged African governments to enact policies that attract investment in sports. He stated that transparent governance and accountability are essential to ensure that funds allocated for sports are used effectively.

France's involvement could also help in establishing better governance frameworks within African sports federations. This would ensure that resources are managed wisely and that athletes receive the support they need to excel.

Looking Ahead: A Call to Action

Kipchoge's message is clear: the opportunity for Africa to become a sports superpower is within reach, but it requires collective action. He called upon French businesses, government agencies, and sports organisations to collaborate with African counterparts to realise this vision.

As the world looks towards major sporting events in the coming years, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, stakeholders must focus on building lasting partnerships that transcend borders. The next steps involve establishing a framework for collaboration, setting clear timelines for investment, and ensuring that the momentum for change does not wane.

Editorial Opinion Kipchoge warned that without investment, the continent risks missing out on significant opportunities for economic growth. For instance, countries like South Africa and Kenya have seen an increase in tourism due to major sporting events hosted in their territories. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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