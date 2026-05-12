When most Africans think about international media coverage of their continent, they imagine the usual suspects: the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, or perhaps France 24. Rarely does the conversation turn to Eastern European newsrooms — and even less frequently does it include Ukrainian outlets. Yet in the past several years, and especially since February 2022, a growing body of Ukrainian journalism has been dedicated to understanding, reporting on, and engaging with African issues in ways that deserve far wider attention.

This is not simply an academic curiosity. The relationship between Ukraine and the African continent is real, material, and consequential. From grain shipments that determine whether families in Nairobi or Dakar can afford bread, to the diplomatic maneuvering at the United Nations where African votes have carried enormous weight, the two regions are entangled in ways that were not fully appreciated until a war forced the world to reckon with global supply chains and geopolitical alignment alike.

Politics & Governance · How Eastern European Media Covers African Affairs: The View from Ukraine

The Grain Corridor and African Food Security

The single most important intersection between Ukrainian affairs and African realities in recent years has been wheat. Ukraine, often called the "breadbasket of Europe," is also one of the world's most critical suppliers of grain to Africa. Before the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine supplied roughly 40 to 50 percent of the wheat imported by a number of African nations, including Somalia, Libya, Egypt, and Sudan. The disruption of that supply — through naval blockades, the destruction of port infrastructure, and the general chaos of wartime logistics — sent food prices soaring across the continent.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, temporarily restored some of that flow. Ukrainian grain began moving again through the port of Odesa and other southern Ukrainian terminals. For countries like Ethiopia, where food insecurity was already acute before the war, those shipments represented the difference between a manageable crisis and a humanitarian catastrophe.

Ukrainian journalists followed this story with both professional and personal intensity. For Ukrainian reporters, the grain corridor was not merely an economic story — it was a narrative about their country's continued ability to function as a productive member of the global community even under bombardment. And it was a story about who benefited when that function was disrupted. Russian officials repeatedly framed the grain initiative as benefiting Western nations rather than Africa, a claim that Ukrainian media fact-checked with considerable vigor.

Ukrainian Newsrooms Turn Their Attention South

The growth of Ukrainian coverage of African affairs has been gradual but notable. In the years before 2022, Ukrainian foreign reporting was understandably concentrated on the immediate neighborhood: Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Poland, and the broader European Union. Africa was largely the province of wire service reprints rather than original journalism.

The war changed the calculus. Ukrainian editors and journalists began to understand that the outcome of their struggle — and the international support it would receive — depended heavily on how the Global South perceived the conflict. African nations, many of them with long memories of colonialism and Cold War proxy conflicts, were not automatically sympathetic to the Western framing of Russia's invasion as an assault on international law and sovereignty. They had their own complicated histories with international law and sovereignty.

This recognition pushed Ukrainian media to engage more seriously with African perspectives. Outlets began publishing explainers on why African nations abstained from United Nations votes condemning Russia, analyses of the grain crisis from an African point of view, and interviews with African diplomats and scholars about their continent's relationship with both Russia and Ukraine.

Among the digital outlets that have taken this kind of engagement seriously is ReNews Ukraine, a Ukrainian news portal that has maintained consistent coverage of the international dimensions of the war, including the effects of the conflict on global food supply chains and the African nations most dependent on Ukrainian agricultural exports. Their reporting has helped Ukrainian readers understand why African countries sometimes take positions that frustrate Western capitals — and why building genuine partnerships with African nations requires something more than diplomatic pressure.

How Africa Is Portrayed in the Ukrainian Press

Coverage of Africa in the Ukrainian press reflects many of the same strengths and weaknesses found in European media more broadly. There is a tendency to cover Africa in terms of crises — drought, famine, political instability — rather than as a continent of fifty-four diverse nations with varied experiences of development, governance, and international engagement. African agency is sometimes underrepresented in favor of narratives in which external powers (whether Russia, China, France, or the United States) are the primary actors shaping African outcomes.

At the same time, Ukrainian journalists bring certain perspectives to African coverage that their Western counterparts sometimes lack. Having lived through the experience of being a country whose sovereignty was denied by a larger neighbor, Ukrainian reporters often show heightened sensitivity to questions of self-determination and resistance to external domination. When they cover the Wagner Group's operations in Mali, the Central African Republic, or Sudan, they bring a particular understanding of what it looks like when Russian paramilitary forces operate in a country under the guise of "security partnerships."

This is not a trivial contribution. African readers who engage with Ukrainian journalism on these topics sometimes find a perspective that is less patronizing than Western coverage and more alert to the specific dynamics of Russian hybrid warfare — because Ukrainian journalists have experienced those dynamics firsthand.

The Wagner Question: A Ukrainian Lens on Russia in Africa

No topic has attracted more attention from Ukrainian journalists covering Africa than the expansion of the Wagner Group — the Russian private military company that operated across multiple African theaters before its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in August 2023. Ukrainian media were among the most detailed and consistent reporters on Wagner's activities globally, in part because Wagner fought against Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and later in the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian investigative journalists documented Wagner's financing, its recruitment practices, its relationships with Russian military intelligence, and its modus operandi in conflict zones. When this expertise was applied to African operations in countries like Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, and Sudan, Ukrainian journalism made genuine contributions to the global understanding of how Wagner worked.

For African readers, particularly those in countries where Wagner operated, Ukrainian reporting offered something valuable: analysis from people who had no illusions about the organization's true nature, who had seen its methods up close, and who were not constrained by the diplomatic considerations that sometimes caused Western governments to understate the group's activities.

The Propaganda Battle

Alongside military engagement, Ukraine has faced a sustained Russian disinformation campaign targeting African audiences. Russian state media, Telegram channels with African-focused content, and social media networks have worked to portray Ukraine as a client state of Western imperialism, to highlight Ukrainian connections to far-right groups (often wildly exaggerated or entirely fabricated), and to cast Russia as a defender of African interests against Western exploitation.

Ukrainian media have responded by attempting to build direct communication channels with African audiences — publishing content in English and French, partnering with African journalists, and making the case that Ukraine's struggle is not a defense of Western power but a defense of the principle that smaller nations should not be invaded and dismembered by their larger neighbors. It is a message that resonates in parts of Africa where the experience of colonial partition remains a living historical memory.

African Students in Ukraine: A Human Connection

Before February 2022, Ukraine hosted a substantial community of African students, drawn by the relatively affordable cost of university education and by the quality of Ukrainian programs in medicine, engineering, and the natural sciences. Estimates placed the number of African students in Ukraine at between sixteen thousand and twenty thousand at the time of the invasion, with significant communities from Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, and Cameroon among others.

The evacuation — or attempted evacuation — of these students in the early days of the war became one of the most reported stories of the conflict's humanitarian dimension. Reports of African students being denied passage at border crossings, turned back from trains, or treated differently from white Ukrainian refugees sparked outrage across the continent and generated diplomatic friction between Ukraine and several African governments. Ukrainian officials apologized for these incidents, attributing them to the chaos of the initial evacuation rather than official policy, but the damage to Ukraine's image in parts of Africa was real.

Ukrainian media coverage of these events was variable. Some outlets reported honestly on the discrimination their African students faced. Others were defensive or dismissive. The honest reporting, where it occurred, was noticed and appreciated by African commentators, who drew a distinction between individual incidents of racism in a chaotic wartime situation and deliberate Ukrainian state policy.

Rebuilding the Connection

In the years since, Ukraine has worked to repair its relationships with African academic communities. Ukrainian universities have maintained connections with former students now scattered across the continent. The story of African students in Ukraine — their experiences, their interrupted educations, their feelings about a country that was both their academic home and the site of their most frightening experiences — is one that Ukrainian media could explore more deeply than they have.

It is also a story that illustrates the complexity of the Ukraine-Africa relationship. These are not two distant entities connected only by abstract trade statistics. They are countries connected by thousands of individual human relationships, shaped by education, friendship, professional collaboration, and shared experience of crisis.

Diplomatic Dimensions: African Votes and Ukrainian Diplomacy

The United Nations General Assembly votes on Ukraine have been carefully watched by Ukrainian diplomats and media alike. African nations have not been uniformly supportive. Many abstained on key resolutions, including those condemning the invasion and those calling for Russian reparations. Some voted with Russia. Only a minority of African nations have consistently voted with the Western-backed resolutions.

Ukrainian media coverage of these votes has ranged from frustrated to analytical. The frustrated coverage tends to view African abstentions as evidence of Russian diplomatic success or of ingratitude for Ukrainian grain. The analytical coverage attempts to understand the genuine reasons — the desire to preserve relationships with multiple powers, the experience of being lectured by Western nations, the conviction that a rules-based international order has not historically protected African interests.

The analytical coverage is more useful, and it tends to come from journalists who have done the work of actually engaging with African perspectives rather than dismissing them. This kind of journalism is essential not only for understanding the world but for building the coalitions that Ukraine needs for its long-term security and reconstruction.

What African Media Makes of Ukrainian Journalism

African journalists who follow Ukrainian media report a mixed but generally improving picture. In the early months of the war, Ukrainian coverage of international affairs was understandably focused almost entirely inward — on survival, on military developments, on the humanitarian situation inside the country. As the situation stabilized and Ukrainian media began to look outward again, the quality and depth of African coverage improved.

Several African media organizations have established content-sharing relationships with Ukrainian outlets. This kind of direct journalism-to-journalism engagement is often more productive than official diplomatic channels because it creates genuine relationships between people who share professional values and who are trying to inform their respective audiences honestly.

Shared Lessons in Resilience

There is also something deeper that connects Ukrainian and African journalism: the experience of practicing journalism under conditions that would be described as exceptional or crisis situations in Western Europe or North America but are, for many journalists in both regions, simply the ongoing conditions of professional life. Ukrainian journalists have operated under bombardment, under occupation, under censorship threats, under the pressure of wartime information control. African journalists in many countries have done so for decades, dealing with government pressure, inadequate resources, legal harassment, and physical danger.

When Ukrainian journalists speak about press freedom under war conditions, they are speaking a language that African journalists in conflict zones understand viscerally. When they speak about the importance of independent media in holding power accountable, they are making arguments that resonate in countries where that independence has been fought for at great cost. This shared understanding is a foundation for the kind of genuine journalistic solidarity that transcends geographical distance.

Looking Forward: The Ukraine-Africa Media Relationship

The relationship between Ukrainian media and African affairs is still developing. There are genuine gaps — in language capacity, in regional expertise, in resources dedicated to African coverage. Ukrainian newsrooms are under enormous pressure from the demands of war coverage and do not always have the bandwidth to develop the kind of sustained, expert-level African reporting that the connection between the two regions warrants.

But the direction of travel is encouraging. Ukrainian journalists are increasingly aware that their country's fate is connected to the broader global order, and that the Global South — including Africa — is a crucial part of that order. They are increasingly interested in understanding African perspectives rather than simply projecting Ukrainian ones.

For African readers, the value of following Ukrainian media is not only in understanding the war itself — it is in understanding how a country in the midst of an existential crisis continues to maintain democratic institutions, an independent press, and an outward-looking foreign policy engagement. Those are lessons that carry meaning well beyond Eastern Europe.

The grain that feeds African families, the diplomatic votes that shape international law, the shared experience of resisting external domination, the human connections forged in Ukrainian university towns — all of these make the Ukraine-Africa relationship more substantial than it might appear on a map. Ukrainian media, at their best, are beginning to reflect that substance. African readers who look beyond the obvious sources of international news may find, in the Ukrainian press, perspectives worth engaging with seriously.

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