Lagos State has initiated an aggressive campaign to recover unpaid Improvement Mortgage Income (IMI) taxes for the month of May, even for households that have yet to receive their physical assessment notes. The move by the Lagos State Government aims to plug revenue leaks and modernize the fiscal framework of Africa’s largest city.

Lagos Implements Aggressive Tax Recovery Strategy

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (Lagos State IRS) has announced that residents must settle their May IMI dues immediately. This directive applies regardless of whether the taxpayer has physically received the annual assessment note from the local council. The administration argues that the digitalization of records makes physical notes less critical for immediate collection.

technology-innovation · Lagos IMI Hike Triggers Tax Crisis — What It Means For African Revenue

Mayor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has championed this fiscal tightness as a necessary step toward financial autonomy for the state. The goal is to reduce reliance on federal allocations and the Voluntary Contributions from Federal Government (VCFG). By capturing revenue from the informal and semi-formal sectors, Lagos hopes to build a more resilient budget.

Critics, however, warn that this approach may feel like a double taxation for many residents. Many Nigerians are used to paying ground rent separately from the state IMI. Combining these or enforcing them simultaneously without clear communication creates friction between the citizen and the state apparatus. This tension highlights a broader challenge in African urban governance: balancing revenue needs with public trust.

The Digital Shift in Tax Collection

The enforcement relies heavily on the integration of data across local councils and the state headquarters. The Lagos State IRS has been working on a unified database that links property ownership with tax payment histories. This technological leap allows the government to identify defaulters more accurately than in previous years.

Residents are encouraged to use the "Lagos State Pay" portal to clear their dues. The digital platform provides receipts instantly, reducing the bureaucratic delays that often frustrate taxpayers. This shift toward digital payment is a key component of the broader African development agenda, which emphasizes efficiency and transparency in public finance.

Urban Financing Challenges Across Africa

The situation in Lagos is not isolated; it reflects a continental struggle to fund rapid urbanization. African cities are growing faster than any other region in the world, yet municipal governments often control only a fraction of the total national revenue. This mismatch creates infrastructure deficits that hinder economic growth.

According to the African Development Bank, African cities need approximately $100 billion annually to keep pace with urban growth. Current funding models, which rely heavily on central government transfers, are often insufficient and unpredictable. Local governments like Lagos are therefore forced to innovate in their revenue collection methods.

The IMI tax is a critical source of local revenue because it is based on property value, which tends to appreciate as cities expand. However, assessing property values accurately in a dynamic market like Lagos is complex. The introduction of new rates or the recovery of past dues can trigger public outcry if not managed with clear communication and perceived fairness.

This challenge is evident in other major African metros such as Nairobi, Accra, and Addis Ababa. Each city is experimenting with different tax structures to capture the economic potential of their urban centers. The success or failure of these experiments will have implications for urban development policies across the continent.

Impact on Local Infrastructure Development

The primary justification for the aggressive IMI collection is the need to fund local infrastructure projects. The Lagos State Government has pointed to the need for better drainage systems, road networks, and street lighting. These are visible improvements that directly affect the quality of life for residents.

However, the link between tax payment and service delivery is not always clear to the average taxpayer. Many residents feel that they pay taxes but see little improvement in their immediate environment. This perception gap can lead to tax evasion and a shrinking tax base, creating a vicious cycle of underfunding and poor service.

To break this cycle, the Lagos State Government must ensure that revenue collection is transparent and that spending is visible. The introduction of performance-based budgeting could help link specific IMI revenues to specific local projects. This would allow residents to see the direct return on their tax contributions.

The use of technology to track both revenue and expenditure is crucial in this regard. Digital platforms can provide real-time data on how much tax has been collected and how it has been spent. This transparency can help build trust between the government and the governed, which is essential for sustainable tax compliance.

Policy Implications for African Governance

The Lagos IMI case offers valuable lessons for other African governments seeking to strengthen their fiscal foundations. It demonstrates the importance of integrating digital tools into tax administration to improve efficiency and reduce leakage. It also highlights the need for clear communication strategies to manage public expectations.

Furthermore, it underscores the need for harmonizing local and state taxes to reduce the burden on taxpayers. In many African countries, residents pay multiple taxes to different levels of government, often without knowing how they are calculated or spent. Simplifying this structure can improve compliance and revenue generation.

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizes the need for stronger institutions and better governance. Effective tax administration is a key component of this agenda. By improving their ability to collect and manage local revenues, African cities can become more self-reliant and better equipped to handle the challenges of rapid urbanization.

However, policy reforms must be accompanied by capacity building within local governments. Many local councils in Africa lack the technical expertise and human resources needed to manage complex tax systems. Investing in training and technology is therefore essential for the success of any tax reform initiative.

What Residents and Investors Should Watch Next

Residents of Lagos should monitor the official announcements from the Lagos State IRS regarding the deadline for the May IMI payments. Missing the deadline could result in penalties or even legal action, depending on the total amount owed. It is advisable to verify the assessment note through the digital portal to avoid discrepancies.

Investors looking at the Lagos real estate market should consider the tax implications of the new policy. The increased focus on tax compliance could affect property values and rental yields. Understanding the tax structure is crucial for making informed investment decisions in the city.

The coming months will be critical for the Lagos State Government to demonstrate the effectiveness of the new tax collection strategy. The government must ensure that the revenue generated is translated into tangible improvements in infrastructure and public services. Failure to do so could erode the public’s confidence in the tax system.

Observers should also watch for potential legislative changes that might formalize the digital tax collection process. The Lagos State House of Assembly may introduce bills to amend the existing IMI law to reflect the new digital realities. These changes could set a precedent for other states in Nigeria and beyond.