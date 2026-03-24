The Association has raised concerns over what it describes as an unjustified restriction on the right to peaceful protest in Nigeria, citing a police-imposed condition requiring a ₹10 lakh bond for any demonstration. The organization alleges that law enforcement authorities have denied permits for peaceful gatherings, citing the bond as a barrier to civic engagement. This move has sparked a debate over freedom of expression and the role of security agencies in managing public protests.

The Association, a prominent advocacy group in Nigeria, has long been vocal about the need for democratic reforms and the protection of civil liberties. It claims that the bond condition is not only financially prohibitive but also a tool to suppress dissent. The group argues that such measures contradict Nigeria's constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and expression, which are critical pillars of democratic governance.

The situation has drawn attention from legal experts and human rights organizations, who warn that the enforcement of such conditions could have a chilling effect on civic participation. Nigeria's constitution, adopted in 1999, guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, but enforcement has often been inconsistent, particularly in regions with high levels of political tension. The Association’s recent actions highlight the ongoing challenges in ensuring that constitutional rights are upheld across the country.

economy-business · Association Demands Police Lift Bond Condition for Peaceful Protest

Peaceful protests have historically played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape, from the 1990s pro-democracy movements to recent calls for police reform and better governance. The Association’s stance aligns with broader pan-African efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance. These principles are central to the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes the importance of inclusive governance and human rights as key drivers of development.

Analysts note that the imposition of financial barriers to protests risks undermining public trust in institutions and could lead to increased frustration among citizens. In a country where economic challenges and governance issues remain pressing concerns, the Association’s call for a review of the bond condition reflects a broader demand for institutional reform. The organization has urged the government to engage in dialogue with civil society to find a balance between security and the protection of fundamental rights.

As the Association continues to push for change, the situation underscores the complex interplay between law enforcement, civil liberties, and development in Nigeria. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for how the government handles similar cases in the future. For now, the Association remains steadfast in its demand for a fair and transparent process that respects the rights of all citizens.