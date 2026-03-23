The Nigerian government has ordered regulatory agencies to expedite approvals for city gas projects, while also increasing commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) allocations to alleviate ongoing supply shortages. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, comes amid growing concerns over energy insecurity and rising inflation, which have strained households and businesses across the country.

Government Directive to Accelerate Gas Project Approvals

The government has directed the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRA) and the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) to fast-track the clearance of urban gas infrastructure projects. This includes the development of gas distribution networks, refueling stations, and industrial gas supply systems. The move is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on kerosene and diesel, which remain the primary cooking and fuel sources for millions of Nigerians.

economy-business · Govt Orders Faster Gas Project Clearances to Ease Supply Stress

The directive also mandates that state governments streamline their own approval processes to avoid delays. This comes after a 2023 report by the World Bank highlighted that only 35% of Nigerian households have access to clean cooking fuels, with the majority relying on firewood and kerosene, which contribute to indoor air pollution and health risks.

Increased LPG Allocations to Stabilize Supply

In addition to accelerating project clearances, the government has increased commercial LPG allocations by 15% to major distributors. This comes after months of supply disruptions caused by logistical bottlenecks, smuggling, and underinvestment in the downstream sector. The increase is expected to help stabilize prices and ensure that LPG remains accessible to low-income households.

A senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources stated that the move aligns with the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all. The official added that the government is also working with private sector partners to expand the LPG distribution network, especially in rural areas.

Implications for African Development and Energy Security

The Nigerian government’s actions reflect a broader trend across the African continent, where many nations are grappling with energy poverty and the need to transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, plays a critical role in shaping regional energy policies and investment strategies.

Experts say that improving gas infrastructure and expanding access to LPG can have a significant impact on economic growth, public health, and environmental sustainability. A 2022 study by the African Development Bank found that expanding clean energy access in Africa could boost GDP by up to 2.5% annually by 2030, while also reducing carbon emissions.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite these positive steps, several challenges remain. The lack of reliable electricity generation, weak regulatory frameworks, and limited private sector participation continue to hinder progress. Moreover, the recent rise in global gas prices has made it more expensive for Nigeria to import LPG, raising concerns about long-term affordability.

Analysts recommend that the government should invest more in local gas processing and refining capacity to reduce dependency on imports. They also urge for greater transparency in the distribution of LPG to prevent smuggling and ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

What to Watch Next

As the government moves forward with its gas project clearances and LPG expansion plans, the key indicators to watch include the pace of project implementation, the stability of LPG prices, and the effectiveness of distribution networks. Additionally, the government’s ability to attract private investment in the energy sector will be crucial in determining the long-term success of these initiatives.

The coming months will be critical in assessing whether these measures can translate into meaningful improvements in energy access and economic resilience for Nigerians. If successful, the initiatives could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to address similar energy challenges.