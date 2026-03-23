The South African Commission of Inquiry into the murder of Musa Khawula has revealed that a police officer, Sergeant Nkosi, allegedly paid a journalist from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for the victim’s phone number. The development has intensified scrutiny of the investigation into the 2020 killing of Khawula, a prominent anti-corruption activist, and raised concerns about the integrity of law enforcement and media interactions.

Commission Unveils Nkosi’s Alleged Bribery

During a public hearing, the Commission heard testimony that Nkosi, a police officer involved in the initial investigation into Khawula’s death, paid a journalist from SABC for access to the activist’s contact details. The journalist, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly provided the number in exchange for cash. The Commission has not yet confirmed the accuracy of these claims, but the revelation has sparked outrage among civil society groups.

economy-business · Commission Investigates Nkosi for Paying Journalist for Khawula’s Number

The incident has raised questions about the role of the media in high-profile cases and the potential for corruption within the police force. Khawula, a former executive at the South African Revenue Service, was known for exposing corruption in public institutions. His murder remains unsolved, and the Commission’s findings could have significant implications for the country’s justice system and public trust in law enforcement.

Why Musa Khawula Matters in African Development

Musa Khawula’s case is emblematic of the broader challenges facing African nations in the fight against corruption and the protection of human rights defenders. His work in exposing graft within state institutions highlighted the need for stronger accountability mechanisms and independent judicial processes. The alleged involvement of a police officer in attempting to obtain his personal information underscores the risks faced by those who challenge powerful interests.

For African development goals, the case of Khawula illustrates the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting civil society actors. His murder, and the ongoing failure to bring those responsible to justice, reflects systemic weaknesses in governance and the need for more robust anti-corruption frameworks across the continent.

Commission Developments and Public Reaction

The Commission’s latest findings have drawn sharp criticism from local and international human rights organisations. They argue that the alleged actions of Nkosi demonstrate a troubling pattern of collusion between law enforcement and media outlets, which can undermine the transparency of critical investigations. Activists have called for greater oversight of the Commission to ensure that it operates independently and without interference.

Public sentiment remains divided. While some view the Commission as a necessary step towards accountability, others see it as a slow-moving bureaucracy that has failed to deliver justice for Khawula and his family. The case has become a symbol of the broader struggle for justice in South Africa, where corruption and impunity continue to plague public institutions.

What Comes Next for the Commission?

The Commission is expected to continue its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Khawula’s death, including the role of law enforcement and potential cover-ups. The alleged payment to the journalist is one of several issues under scrutiny, and the final report could have far-reaching implications for South African politics and governance.

For African development, the case highlights the urgent need for institutional reforms that prioritise transparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights defenders. As the Commission moves forward, its ability to deliver a fair and impartial investigation will be closely watched by both local and international observers. The outcome could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled across the continent.