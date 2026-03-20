Mafalda Livermore, a prominent Portuguese politician and former member of the far-right party Chega, announced her resignation from the group in a move that has sparked debate over the party’s evolving ideology and its implications for European and African policy. The exit, revealed on April 5, 2024, comes amid internal tensions within Chega, which has gained traction in Portugal for its anti-immigration and nationalist stance. Livermore’s departure raises questions about the party’s future direction and its influence on regional governance, even as its focus remains largely domestic.

Who Is Mafalda Livermore and What Is Chega?

Livermore, a lawyer and political strategist, joined Chega in 2021, aligning with its hardline positions on border control and national sovereignty. The party, founded in 2019, has positioned itself as a radical alternative to traditional right-wing groups, advocating for stricter immigration policies and skepticism toward EU integration. Livermore’s role in Chega was notable for her legal expertise, which she used to frame the party’s policies as constitutional and pragmatic. However, her recent exit suggests a divergence from the party’s more extreme rhetoric, particularly its alignment with far-right European movements.

Chega’s rise reflects broader trends in European politics, where populist parties capitalize on economic anxieties and cultural polarization. While the group has not directly addressed African development issues, its stance on immigration indirectly impacts Portugal’s relations with African nations, particularly those in the Global South. Livermore’s departure may signal a strategic recalibration for Chega, as it seeks to broaden its appeal beyond its core nationalist base.

Implications for Portuguese Politics and Governance

Livermore’s resignation could weaken Chega’s institutional credibility, as her legal background lent the party a veneer of legitimacy. Analysts suggest her exit may prompt internal power struggles, especially as Chega faces pressure to reconcile its radical agenda with the realities of governing in a multi-party system. The party’s recent electoral gains, including a 12% vote share in the 2022 general election, highlight its growing influence, but Livermore’s departure may slow its momentum.

The move also underscores the challenges of balancing nationalist agendas with pragmatic governance. Portugal, a key player in EU-Africa partnerships, must navigate tensions between domestic policies and its commitments to development cooperation. Chega’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, while popular domestically, risks undermining diplomatic ties with African nations that rely on Portuguese aid and trade. Livermore’s exit may offer an opportunity for more moderate voices to shape the party’s future.

Linking to African Development Goals and Continental Challenges

While Chega’s direct impact on African development is limited, its policies on immigration and EU integration have indirect consequences. Portugal’s approach to migration, influenced by far-right parties, affects its ability to fulfill commitments under the AU-EU partnership, including climate resilience and economic inclusion. Livermore’s departure could pave the way for a more balanced dialogue, prioritizing development over exclusionary rhetoric.

African leaders and civil society groups have long criticized European policies that prioritize border control over collaborative development. Chega’s rise exemplifies the global surge in nationalism, which complicates efforts to address shared challenges like poverty and climate change. By distancing itself from radical factions, Portugal may reinvigorate its role as a bridge between Africa and Europe, fostering partnerships aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

What’s Next for Chega and Its African Policy Outlook?

Chega’s next steps will determine its relevance in Portuguese politics. If the party doubles down on its nationalist agenda, it may face growing isolation, particularly as younger voters prioritize progressive policies. Conversely, a shift toward moderation could attract broader support and align the party with Europe’s green transition and global development priorities.

For Africa, the key takeaway is the need to engage with European political shifts that impact bilateral relations. As Chega’s influence wanes, there is an opportunity for Portugal to strengthen its commitment to African development, focusing on infrastructure, education, and health initiatives. Livermore’s exit, while a local political event, serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness between regional politics and continental progress.