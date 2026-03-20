Jihadist violence in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) increased significantly in 2023, according to a new report by the Global Terrorism Index, even as global terrorist deaths declined. The rise in attacks highlights persistent security challenges across the continent, undermining progress toward African development goals such as peace, stability, and economic growth. The report also noted similar trends in other regions, including Burkina Faso and Pakistan, where militant groups continue to exploit weak governance and economic instability.

Surge in Attacks Across West and Central Africa

In Nigeria, Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), intensified their attacks in the north, targeting military posts, civilian communities, and infrastructure. The group has been linked to over 1,200 attacks in 2023 alone, causing more than 2,000 casualties. In the DRC, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and other militant groups have expanded their operations in the eastern provinces, where they have displaced thousands of people and disrupted agricultural production. These attacks have hindered efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly on poverty reduction and quality education.

economy-business · Jihadist Attacks in Nigeria and DRC Surge Despite Global Terror Decline

The rise in violence has also had a ripple effect on regional stability. In Burkina Faso, where jihadist groups have been active since 2015, the government has struggled to contain the threat. Over 1,500 people were killed in jihadist attacks in 2023, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). The situation has led to increased militarization and a growing reliance on foreign forces, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU). This has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of security strategies and the impact on local communities.

Global Trends Contradict Regional Instability

Globally, the number of terrorist-related deaths decreased by 12% in 2023, according to the Global Terrorism Index. However, this decline was largely driven by reductions in conflicts in the Middle East and South Asia. In contrast, Africa saw a 15% increase in violent extremist activity, with Nigeria and the DRC being the most affected. The report highlights that while the global community has made progress in some areas, the continent remains a hotspot for terrorism due to weak governance, poverty, and political instability.

Analysts point to the lack of coordinated regional responses as a major obstacle. In Pakistan, where the Taliban and other militant groups have also seen a resurgence, the government has faced criticism for its inability to address the root causes of extremism. The situation in Pakistan underscores the need for a holistic approach that combines security, education, and economic development to prevent the spread of jihadist ideologies.

Impact on Development and Governance

The rise in jihadist violence has had a direct impact on development in affected regions. In Nigeria, for example, the conflict has disrupted access to healthcare and education, particularly in rural areas. Over 1.5 million children have been out of school due to the violence, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). In the DRC, the instability has hindered efforts to rebuild infrastructure and attract foreign investment, further deepening the country's economic challenges.

Weak governance has also been a key factor in the persistence of jihadist groups. In Burkina Faso, the government has struggled to maintain control over large parts of the country, leading to a power vacuum that militant groups have exploited. This has fueled public distrust and increased support for armed groups, making it even harder to restore peace and stability. The situation highlights the urgent need for stronger institutions and better governance to address the underlying causes of extremism.

Looking Ahead: Strategies for Stability and Growth

Experts suggest that a multi-pronged approach is needed to tackle the rise in jihadist violence. This includes strengthening local governance, improving access to education and healthcare, and investing in economic opportunities. In Nigeria, for example, the government has launched several initiatives to support displaced communities and rebuild infrastructure. However, these efforts need to be scaled up and better coordinated with regional and international partners.

As the continent moves forward, the challenge will be to balance security needs with long-term development goals. The experiences of Nigeria, the DRC, and Burkina Faso show that without a comprehensive strategy, the threat of jihadist violence will continue to undermine progress. The coming years will be critical in determining whether Africa can achieve lasting peace and sustainable growth.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about jihadist attacks in nigeria and drc surge despite global terror decline? Jihadist violence in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) increased significantly in 2023, according to a new report by the Global Terrorism Index, even as global terrorist deaths declined. Why does this matter for economy-business? The report also noted similar trends in other regions, including Burkina Faso and Pakistan, where militant groups continue to exploit weak governance and economic instability. What are the key facts about jihadist attacks in nigeria and drc surge despite global terror decline? The group has been linked to over 1,200 attacks in 2023 alone, causing more than 2,000 casualties.