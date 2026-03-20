Jero Freixas, the Spanish football journalist and former Barcelona official, has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the viral video that called up Lionel Messi to the Argentina national team. The clip, which circulated widely on social media, showed Messi receiving a call from the national team, sparking global interest. Freixas, who has long been involved in football administration, shared insights into how such moments can influence African nations, especially in terms of sports development and inspiration for young athletes.

The video, which was shared across Africa, highlighted the power of football to unite and inspire. For many African countries, football is not just a sport but a platform for social mobility and national pride. Freixas emphasized that while the clip was about Messi, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in local talent and infrastructure. In a continent where football is a key driver of youth engagement, the global attention on top players like Messi can be a catalyst for change.

How Messi’s Influence Extends Beyond the Pitch

economy-business · Jero Freixas Reveals Secret Behind Messi's Viral Call-Up Video

Freixas noted that Messi’s presence in the media often has a ripple effect, especially in regions where football is deeply embedded in culture. In Nigeria, for example, the sport is a major part of daily life, and the visibility of global stars like Messi can encourage investment in youth academies and grassroots programs. The journalist pointed out that while Messi’s direct impact on Nigeria may be limited, the broader narrative of success through football can be a powerful motivator.

“When people see Messi succeed, they start to believe that it’s possible for others too,” Freixas said. “This is especially important in Africa, where access to quality training and facilities is still a challenge. The message is clear: talent can emerge from anywhere, but it needs support to thrive.”

Freixas’ Role in Football Governance and Development

Jero Freixas has been a key figure in football governance, working with both national and international bodies. His experience in managing high-profile football events and projects has given him a unique perspective on how sports can be leveraged for broader development goals. Freixas has often spoken about the need for African nations to build sustainable football ecosystems that can nurture local talent and contribute to the continent’s economic growth.

“Football is not just about winning matches,” Freixas said. “It’s about creating opportunities. In Africa, where youth unemployment is a pressing issue, football can be a vehicle for education, employment, and social inclusion.” He added that better infrastructure, improved governance, and stronger investment in youth development are critical for the continent to fully harness the potential of its footballing talent.

What This Means for African Football and Development

The story of Messi’s call-up and Freixas’ insights highlight the growing intersection between global football and African development. As more African players make their mark on the international stage, the continent’s footballing landscape is evolving. However, there is still a long way to go in terms of creating the infrastructure and systems needed to support this growth.

Freixas stressed that African nations must focus on long-term strategies that go beyond individual success stories. “We need to invest in schools, training centers, and local leagues,” he said. “Only then can we ensure that the next generation of African footballers has the tools they need to succeed.”

Looking Ahead: What to Watch in African Football

With the global spotlight on football, there is a unique opportunity for African nations to showcase their talent and attract investment. The success of players like Messi can serve as a blueprint for how to build a strong footballing culture. However, this requires a collective effort from governments, private sectors, and football associations to create an environment where talent can flourish.

As the continent continues to develop, the lessons from global football icons like Messi and the insights from figures like Jero Freixas will play a crucial role. The challenge now is to translate inspiration into action, ensuring that African football contributes to the broader goals of development, education, and economic growth.