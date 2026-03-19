Vanguard News has uncovered that Nigeria spent N32.8 trillion on defence over 15 years, yet insecurity persists across the nation. The figure, revealed in a recent report, highlights a stark contradiction between military expenditure and the escalating threats of terrorism, banditry, and communal clashes. The data underscores a critical question: why, despite significant financial investment, has security remained elusive for millions of Nigerians?

Nigeria's Defence Budget Breakdown

The N32.8trn allocated to defence between 2009 and 2023, according to the report, includes salaries, equipment, and operations. However, the distribution of these funds has been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability. A 2022 audit by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation found that 30% of defence contracts were awarded without competitive bidding, raising concerns about corruption and mismanagement.

economy-business · Nigeria's N32.8trn Defence Spending Amid Persistent Insecurity Revealed

Analysts argue that the sheer scale of spending does not translate to effective security outcomes. "Nigeria’s military has the budget of a regional power but the capacity of a local force," said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a security expert at the University of Ibadan. "Without structural reforms, money alone cannot address the root causes of insecurity."

Insecurity's Escalation and Economic Impact

Insecurity has cost Nigeria an estimated $25bn annually in lost economic opportunities, according to the African Development Bank. The north-west and north-east regions, plagued by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen conflicts, have seen agricultural productivity drop by 40% since 2015. This has exacerbated poverty, forcing millions into displacement and deepening the cycle of violence.

The government’s focus on military solutions has overshadowed developmental projects. In 2022, the Ministry of Education reported that 1.2 million children in conflict zones remain out of school. "Security and development are intertwined," said Fatima Abubakar, a grassroots activist in Kaduna. "When schools close and farms burn, the next generation is lost."

Public Dissatisfaction and Governance Challenges

Citizens across Nigeria have voiced frustration over the mismatch between spending and results. A 2023 survey by the National Bureau of Statistics found that 72% of respondents believe defence funds are misused. Protests in Lagos and Abuja have demanded greater accountability, with demonstrators chanting, "Money for schools, not for war."

The lack of trust in governance extends to the military itself. A 2021 report by Human Rights Watch documented 150 cases of civilian killings by security forces in the north-east. "The military’s reputation is in tatters," said Nnimmo Bassey, director of Friends of the Earth Nigeria. "Without civilian oversight, accountability remains a distant dream."

Pan-African Lessons and Future Outlook

Nigeria’s experience offers lessons for the continent. Across Africa, countries like Kenya and South Africa have prioritized community-based security models, blending military action with socio-economic investment. The African Union’s 2063 Agenda emphasizes inclusive growth and peace, but implementation remains uneven.

Experts urge Nigeria to adopt a holistic approach. "Security cannot be bought with bullets," said Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former AU Commission chair. "Investing in education, jobs, and governance is the only path to lasting stability." As the 2023 elections approach, the pressure on leaders to deliver tangible security reforms grows, with millions watching closely.