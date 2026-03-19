Nigeria’s essential goods basket, known as Cabaz, has reached an all-time high, exacerbating inflationary pressures and raising alarms about food security. The surge, driven by supply chain disruptions and currency volatility, underscores systemic challenges in Africa’s largest economy. Analysts warn that the crisis threatens progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly zero hunger and economic growth, as households grapple with rising costs.

Cabaz Crisis Escalates Amid Currency Devaluation

The Cabaz, a government-mandated basket of 25 staple items including rice, sugar, and cooking oil, saw prices spike by 22% in June 2024 alone. This follows a 40% annual increase, fueled by the naira’s depreciation against the dollar and import restrictions. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has struggled to stabilize the currency, with Deco, the country’s foreign exchange intervention body, facing criticism for delayed action. “Deco’s inaction has left markets in disarray,” said economist Amina Yusuf. “Without urgent measures, the crisis will deepen.”

Deco, established to manage foreign exchange liquidity, has been overwhelmed by the scale of the crisis. Its latest report highlights a $2.3 billion shortfall in forex reserves, limiting access to essential imports. This has forced retailers to source goods locally, inflating prices further. “The situation is a direct result of poor policy coordination,” said Dr. Chukwuma Okoro. “Nigeria’s reliance on imports for 70% of its food needs is a ticking time bomb.”

Impact on Livelihoods and Development Goals

The crisis has disproportionately affected low-income families, with 68% of Nigerians now living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Households spend over 50% of their income on food, leaving little for education or healthcare. This undermines SDG 1 (no poverty) and SDG 3 (good health), as malnutrition rates rise and school enrollments drop. In Kano, a trader named Bisi Adeyemi described the toll: “I used to buy 10kg of rice monthly. Now, I can’t afford 5kg.”

The government’s response has been fragmented. While the CBN introduced a 15% subsidy on wheat imports, critics argue it’s insufficient. Meanwhile, regional bodies like the African Union (AU) have called for greater intra-African trade to reduce dependency on volatile global markets. “Nigeria’s crisis reflects a broader African challenge: overreliance on external suppliers,” said AU economist Naledi Mokoena. “Pan-African solutions, like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), must be prioritized.”

Deco’s Role and Policy Reforms Needed

Deco’s mandate includes stabilizing the naira and ensuring forex availability for critical imports. However, its operations have been hampered by political interference and bureaucratic delays. Recent reforms, such as the introduction of a digital forex platform, have yet to yield tangible results. “Deco needs more autonomy and transparency,” said financial analyst Tolu Adebayo. “Without structural changes, Nigeria will remain vulnerable to shocks.”

The situation also highlights the need for agricultural self-sufficiency. Nigeria produces 80% of its rice but imports 60% due to inefficient farming practices. Initiatives like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which supports smallholders, have shown promise but require scaling. “Investing in local agriculture is key to breaking the cycle,” said Dr. Zainab Ali. “It’s not just about prices—it’s about building resilience.”

Looking Ahead: A Crossroads for Nigerian Policy

As the crisis intensifies, stakeholders are urging a multi-pronged approach. The CBN has hinted at a potential interest rate hike to curb inflation, while the federal government is negotiating with OPEC+ for cheaper crude oil. However, long-term solutions demand systemic reforms, including tax equity, infrastructure investment, and regional integration. “This is a wake-up call,” said former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “Nigeria must shift from crisis management to sustainable development.”

The Cabaz crisis serves as a microcosm of Africa’s broader struggles: balancing economic growth with social equity, and navigating global volatility. For Nigeria, the path forward lies in policy coherence, regional collaboration, and prioritizing the needs of its most vulnerable. As the world watches, the stakes could not be higher for Africa’s economic giant.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about cabaz surpasses records as nigerias essential goods crisis deepens? Nigeria’s essential goods basket, known as Cabaz, has reached an all-time high, exacerbating inflationary pressures and raising alarms about food security. Why does this matter for economy-business? Analysts warn that the crisis threatens progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly zero hunger and economic growth, as households grapple with rising costs. What are the key facts about cabaz surpasses records as nigerias essential goods crisis deepens? This follows a 40% annual increase, fueled by the naira’s depreciation against the dollar and import restrictions.