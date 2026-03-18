The Nigerian Union Ministry has directed state governments to reduce local levies on natural gas to accelerate the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) as a cleaner energy alternative. The move, announced amid rising energy demands and environmental concerns, aims to lower costs for consumers and incentivize infrastructure development. However, states have expressed resistance, citing financial constraints and the need to maintain revenue for public services.

Union Ministry's Directive on PNG Adoption

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, mandates that state governments eliminate or reduce taxes on PNG distribution to make it more affordable for households and industries. The policy aligns with Nigeria’s broader goal of diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on petroleum products, which have long dominated the economy. According to the ministry, PNG adoption could cut air pollution and support the African Union’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 7 (affordable energy) and Goal 13 (climate action).

economy-business · Union Ministry Urges States to Slash Levies to Boost PNG Adoption

City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, which operate under state-level licenses, argue that high levies have stifled expansion. "Reducing taxes will lower the cost of gas for consumers, making PNG competitive with kerosene and firewood," said a CGD executive in Lagos. However, some states, including Kaduna and Kano, have warned that slashing levies could worsen fiscal deficits, as these taxes fund critical services like healthcare and education.

Challenges in Levies Reduction

Union Territories, which manage their own revenue systems, face unique hurdles. While the federal government oversees petroleum policy, states control local taxes, creating a fragmented approach. This divide has delayed PNG rollout in regions with weak infrastructure. For instance, in the North-East, where energy access remains low, states lack the capital to invest in gas pipelines, despite the ministry’s push.

Experts warn that without coordinated efforts, Nigeria’s PNG ambitions may falter. "The key challenge is balancing fiscal responsibility with developmental goals," said Dr. Amina Yusuf, an energy economist. "States need federal support to offset revenue losses, or the initiative risks becoming another unmet promise."

Economic Implications for States

The petroleum sector’s dominance in Nigeria’s economy has long skewed resource allocation. Over 90% of government revenue comes from oil, leaving little for diversification. By promoting PNG, the ministry hopes to reduce this dependency and stimulate local industries. However, states reliant on petroleum royalties—such as Rivers and Delta—fear that PNG adoption could further erode their income.

The Union Territories’ impact on Nigeria’s energy transition is critical. States with robust governance frameworks, like Lagos and Ogun, have already begun integrating PNG into urban planning. In contrast, regions with weak institutions struggle to enforce regulations, leading to uneven progress. This disparity highlights the need for targeted federal interventions to bridge infrastructural and administrative gaps.

Public and Industry Reactions

Civil society groups welcome the directive but urge transparency. "PNG can transform lives, especially in rural areas where 60% of the population lacks clean cooking fuel," said a representative from the Nigerian Environmental Rights Action. However, they criticized the lack of public consultations, stressing that community input is vital for sustainable adoption.

The private sector remains cautiously optimistic. While CGD firms see potential, they highlight the need for long-term incentives. "Without stable policies, investors will hesitate," said a CEO in Abuja. The ministry has pledged to review tax structures quarterly, but critics argue that without legal backing, the policy may lack durability.

Future Outlook for Natural Gas Transition

The success of PNG adoption hinges on resolving state-federal tensions and securing funding. The African Development Bank has offered loans for gas infrastructure, but Nigeria’s debt levels remain a barrier. Meanwhile, the continent’s push for renewable energy creates pressure to accelerate PNG integration as a transitional fuel.

For African development, Nigeria’s approach could set a precedent. A smooth transition to PNG might reduce deforestation, improve public health, and create jobs—aligning with the AU’s Agenda 2063. However, without addressing governance and equity issues, the initiative risks replicating the pitfalls of past energy projects. As the deadline for levy reductions looms, all eyes are on states to balance fiscal prudence with transformative change.