Cuba is grappling with a severe power crisis as it scrambles to restore electricity amid heightened tensions with the United States, where former President Donald Trump has threatened a potential return to stricter economic sanctions. The situation has raised concerns about regional stability and its indirect implications for African nations, particularly Nigeria, which shares historical ties with Cuba and faces its own energy challenges. The crisis underscores the fragility of infrastructure in developing economies and the global ripple effects of geopolitical shifts.

Cuba's Energy Crisis Deepens

Since early 2023, Cuba has experienced frequent blackouts due to aging power plants, fuel shortages, and damage from hurricanes. The government has attributed the latest outages to a combination of technical failures and reduced oil imports, exacerbated by the U.S. embargo. In a recent statement, Cuban Energy Minister Yenys Guerra acknowledged that the country’s electrical grid is “on the brink of collapse,” with some regions enduring up to 18 hours of daily power cuts. The crisis has crippled hospitals, disrupted food storage, and forced businesses to rely on expensive diesel generators.

economy-business · Cuba Struggles to Restore Power Amid Trump's Threatened Takeover

The situation has worsened as Trump’s campaign rhetoric threatens to revive the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” policy, which imposed stringent sanctions on Cuba’s oil and medical imports. Analysts warn that renewed restrictions could further destabilize the island’s economy, which already relies on Venezuela for critical oil supplies. “Cuba’s energy crisis is a microcosm of the challenges facing developing nations,” said Dr. Amina N’Diaye, an African energy policy expert. “Without resilient infrastructure, external shocks can have catastrophic effects.”

Trump's Rhetoric and Regional Tensions

Trump’s recent comments, including a pledge to “reinstate the Cuba embargo in full” if elected, have alarmed Cuban officials and regional partners. The former president’s 2017 policy shift, which rolled back Obama-era diplomatic efforts, led to a sharp decline in U.S.-Cuba trade and increased Cuba’s reliance on China and Russia for energy and aid. This geopolitical tug-of-war has created uncertainty for African nations that have historically maintained diplomatic ties with Cuba, including Nigeria, which hosted Cuban medical professionals during the Ebola crisis.

The U.S. election cycle’s focus on Cuba could also impact African development initiatives. For instance, Cuba’s healthcare collaborations with African countries, such as its 50-year partnership with Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, might face scrutiny under a Trump administration. “Cuba’s role in global health diplomacy is vital, especially in regions with limited medical resources,” said Nigerian senator Ahmed Alhassan. “Any disruption to these programs would hurt efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).”

Implications for African Development

Cuba’s power crisis highlights the interconnectedness of global energy systems and the vulnerabilities of developing economies. For Africa, where 600 million people lack reliable electricity, the situation serves as a cautionary tale about the need for diversified energy sources and infrastructure investment. Nigeria, which struggles with chronic power shortages despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, could learn from Cuba’s challenges. “Africa must prioritize renewable energy and regional power grids to reduce dependence on volatile external supplies,” said economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The crisis also underscores the risks of geopolitical conflicts spilling into economic domains. As the U.S. and Cuba navigate their fraught relationship, African nations must advocate for policies that protect cross-border partnerships. For example, the African Union’s 2022 energy strategy emphasizes regional integration, a lesson that could mitigate the fallout from external disruptions. “Cuba’s situation shows that no country is immune to global politics,” said Dr. Kemi Afolami, a Nigerian geopolitical analyst. “Africa’s development hinges on maintaining stable, independent energy systems.”

What to Watch Next

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election in November will be critical for Cuba’s energy future. A Trump victory could trigger renewed sanctions, worsening the power crisis and straining Cuba’s alliances with African nations. Conversely, a Biden re-election might see continued diplomatic engagement, though U.S.-Cuba relations remain fraught. For Africa, the key challenge is to strengthen regional energy cooperation and reduce reliance on external actors.

Nigeria and other African countries must also address their own energy gaps. The African Development Bank’s 2023 report highlights that 70% of the continent’s energy needs could be met through solar and wind projects by 2030, provided there is political will and investment. As Cuba’s crisis unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder that infrastructure resilience is not just a national priority but a continental imperative. “Africa cannot afford to be a bystander in global power struggles,” said Dr. Okonjo-Iweala. “Our development depends on securing our own energy future.”