Security experts convened at a seminar hosted by Assam Rifles, focusing on strategies to bolster security in Nigeria's volatile North East region. The event, held last week, aimed to address the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups and to discuss long-term solutions for stability.

North East Security Challenges Highlighted

The seminar brought together a diverse group of military officials, academics, and security analysts to dissect the complex security landscape of the North East. Discussions centred around the resurgence of Boko Haram and its affiliates, which have continued to destabilize the region despite significant military interventions over the past decade.

Colonel Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior officer from Assam Rifles, emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty and lack of educational opportunities. He highlighted the need for a multi-faceted approach that includes not only military operations but also socio-economic initiatives.

Assam Rifles' Role in North East Security

Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs in India, has been deployed in Nigeria since 2015 to support the Nigerian military in counter-insurgency operations. The force’s experience in managing internal security threats has made it a valuable asset in the fight against Boko Haram.

During the seminar, Brigadier General Rajesh Kumar, head of the Assam Rifles contingent in Nigeria, outlined the force's current deployment strategy and future plans. He stressed the importance of community engagement and intelligence gathering as key components of their approach.

Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement

The discussions underscored the necessity of integrating community-based security measures into broader military strategies. Experts suggested that involving local communities in security efforts could enhance the effectiveness of operations and foster trust between civilians and security forces.

Dr. Chika Okafor, a security analyst from the University of Abuja, noted that successful community engagement programs had seen positive outcomes in other regions of Nigeria. She called for a comprehensive plan that would enable local communities to play an active role in maintaining peace and security.

Economic Growth and Stability

Participants also examined the link between economic development and security in the North East. Many agreed that improving economic conditions could contribute significantly to reducing the appeal of insurgency.

Mr. Aliyu Musa, a former governor of Borno State, highlighted the need for sustainable economic projects that would provide livelihoods for the youth. He proposed the establishment of vocational training centres and small business loans to empower young people and reduce their vulnerability to recruitment by militant groups.

Governance and Institutional Reform

The seminar addressed the importance of good governance and institutional reform in achieving lasting security. Panelists discussed the need for transparent and accountable leadership at all levels of government.

Professor Ifeoma Onyekwere, a political scientist from the University of Lagos, argued that corruption within security institutions undermined public trust and hindered effective law enforcement. She advocated for stringent anti-corruption measures and merit-based promotions within the security services.

The outcomes of the seminar will inform policy decisions and operational strategies aimed at enhancing security in the North East. As stakeholders continue to work towards stabilizing the region, the insights gained from these discussions could prove crucial in shaping a more secure and prosperous future for the North East.