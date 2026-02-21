Lead paragraph: In an era marked by geopolitical shifts and economic realignments, Africa finds itself at a crossroads. As global powers recalibrate their strategies, the continent must decide whether it will secure a seat at the table or become collateral in the new world order.

Context and Background

The 21st century has witnessed significant changes in the global landscape, with emerging economies gaining prominence and traditional powers facing challenges. Africa, rich in resources and potential, has often been overlooked in global discussions. However, the continent's growing population, youthful demographics, and vast natural resources position it as a key player in future economic growth. The African Union's Agenda 2063 aims to accelerate the continent's development, focusing on sustainable economic growth, enhanced governance, and improved infrastructure.

Key Developments