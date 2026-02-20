Lead paragraph: Angola's UN envoy has emphasised the urgent need for Africa to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and improve access to financing. This plea, voiced during a recent meeting in Addis Ababa, highlights the continent's continuing struggle for equitable representation and resource access critical for its development.

Context and Background

The call for greater representation at the United Nations has been a longstanding issue for African nations, who argue that their voices are often marginalised in global decision-making processes. The United Nations Security Council currently has five permanent members, none of which represent Africa, despite the continent's significant geopolitical weight and demographic diversity. The lack of African representation is seen as a barrier to addressing unique continental challenges such as infrastructure deficits, health crises, and governance issues.

technology-innovation · Angola Calls for Greater UN Representation for Africa's Development Goals

Key Developments