Lead paragraph: The recent Munich Security Conference highlighted the disconnect between Western security priorities and the pressing conflicts affecting Africa. While global leaders convened to address security issues, the continent's myriad conflicts garnered little attention, prompting concerns about the implications for African development goals.

Context and Background

Historically, African conflicts have often been sidelined in international discourse, overshadowed by crises in Europe and the Middle East. This trend was evident at the Munich Security Conference, where discussions on Africa were limited, despite the continent facing significant challenges such as instability, economic disparities, and governance issues. The lack of attention to African conflicts not only affects regional stability but also hampers the continent's development agenda.

Key Developments

At the Munich Security Conference held earlier this month, African conflicts barely made it to the agenda, with discussions largely focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and other geopolitical issues. This oversight comes at a time when Africa is grappling with multiple crises, including civil wars, insurgencies, and the fallout from climate change, which are putting pressure on development initiatives.

Details and Evidence

According to the African Union, over 20 conflicts are currently active across the continent, affecting millions of lives. Furthermore, the United Nations reports that the humanitarian crisis in Africa is worsening, with over 280 million people requiring assistance. In contrast, China's increasing involvement in African affairs, particularly through infrastructure investments and economic partnerships, underscores a growing awareness of the continent's challenges by non-Western powers.

Analysis: African development and pan-African perspective

The lack of attention to African conflicts at the Munich Security Conference illustrates a broader issue: the international community's tendency to overlook the continent's challenges while focusing on their immediate security concerns. This is particularly relevant for African development goals, which hinge on stability and good governance. Without addressing the root causes of conflicts, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education, sustainable economic growth remains elusive. The observation that