Lead paragraph: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to significant economic instability across Africa, with Malawi and other nations reportedly losing billions in potential growth. This conflict, which began in February 2022, has disrupted supply chains, led to soaring commodity prices, and exacerbated existing vulnerabilities in various sectors.

Context and Background

The war in Ukraine has far-reaching implications, extending well beyond Eastern Europe. For African nations, already grappling with challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, health crises, and educational deficits, the conflict has intensified the struggle for economic stability. The continent relies heavily on imports of essential goods, including wheat and fertilisers, which have been severely disrupted due to the war. Malawi, in particular, has felt the impact acutely, as its economy is heavily dependent on agriculture and food security.

Key Developments