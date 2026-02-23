Lead paragraph: The United States recently facilitated talks concerning the long-standing dispute over Western Sahara, a territory claimed by both Morocco and the Polisario Front. The discussions, held in Washington D.C., aim to address the complex geopolitical dynamics involving major players like Algeria and Mauritania, amidst deep divergences regarding the future of the region.

Context and Background

The Western Sahara conflict has persisted since the mid-20th century, stemming from decolonisation struggles and competing national identities. The region, rich in natural resources, has been a point of contention between Morocco, which annexed it in 1975, and the Polisario Front, a movement advocating for Sahrawi independence. The involvement of Algeria, as a supporter of the Polisario Front, and Mauritania, which has historical ties to the region, adds layers of complexity to the situation. The United States, seeking to promote stability and economic development in North Africa, has stepped in to mediate talks, highlighting its role in influencing regional dynamics.

Key Developments