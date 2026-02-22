Lead paragraph: In a thrilling encounter on Sunday evening in Tunis, Al Ahly's coach Jess Thorup expressed optimism following their first-leg victory over Esperance Sportive in the African Champions League semi-finals. This win positions the Egyptian giants favourably as they aim to secure a spot in the final and bolster their legacy in African football.

Context and Background

The African Champions League is a prestigious tournament that showcases the best football clubs across the continent. With clubs from various countries competing, it serves as a platform for African talent, while also generating significant economic activity and fan engagement. Al Ahly, often regarded as the most successful club in African football history, has a rich history in this tournament, while Esperance Sportive, hailing from Tunisia, is a formidable opponent with its own storied legacy.

Ahly Coach Thorup Welcomes First Leg Advantage Against Esperance

Key Developments