Lead paragraph: The recent Munich Security Conference saw a minimal focus on African conflicts, raising concerns about neglect from global powers. As discussions centred on European security challenges, the African continent’s pressing issues, particularly in governance and development, went largely unnoticed.

Context and Background

Africa, a continent rich in resources yet plagued by conflicts, has been historically sidelined in international forums. The Munich Security Conference, renowned for its role in shaping global security dialogues, has once again illustrated this trend. While issues such as climate change and geopolitical tensions dominate discussions, the ongoing struggles within African nations remain inadequately addressed. Despite the continent’s vast potential for economic growth and development, conflicts hinder progress, affecting millions.

economy-business · Africa's Conflicts Overlooked at Munich Security Conference: A Call to Action

Key Developments

During this year’s conference, which took place in February, Africa's conflicts barely registered on the agenda. The spotlight was instead on the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and various European security issues. However, China has been paying close attention to these conflicts, leveraging them to expand its influence on the continent.

Details and Evidence

Reports indicate that the African continent has over 20 active conflicts, ranging from civil wars to insurgencies, affecting countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These conflicts lead to a staggering humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in dire need of assistance. Furthermore, according to the African Development Bank, the economic impact of these conflicts could cost African economies upwards of $18 billion annually, stunting progress towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Analysis: African development and pan-African perspective

From an en-NG perspective, the minimal attention given to African conflicts at the Munich Security Conference underscores a critical disconnect between global discourse and continental realities. Africa matters significantly in the global landscape, not only due to its resources but also because of its potential to contribute to global stability and economic growth. Ignoring these conflicts jeopardises efforts toward achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims for an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

Impact and Implications

The lack of focus on African conflicts at the Munich conference highlights a broader issue of governance and international engagement. As discussions skew towards more immediate global threats, African nations may struggle to secure the support necessary for conflict resolution and development initiatives. This oversight can exacerbate existing challenges, such as health crises and infrastructure deficits, further delaying progress.

Outlook

Looking ahead, experts suggest that African nations must advocate more vigorously for their representation in global forums. Additionally, there is a compelling need for African leaders to engage with emerging powers, like China, which is showing a willingness to invest in conflict resolution and infrastructure development. Observers recommend that readers pay attention to the evolving geopolitical dynamics, particularly how they affect Nigeria and other African nations. The issue of why Africa matters will continue to be pivotal, as the continent navigates its path toward stability and growth amidst ongoing challenges.