On Saturday, Jovane Cabral, a senior official in the ruling Workers’ Party (PT), announced a move to suspend several key infrastructure projects in Lagos, citing financial mismanagement and corruption concerns. The decision, made during a closed-door meeting with the Lagos State Ministry of Infrastructure, has sparked immediate debate over the future of the party’s development agenda in Nigeria’s economic hub.

Jovane Cabral’s Move Raises Questions

Cabral, a former minister of transport, revealed the suspension of three major road construction projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway extension and the Lekki-Epe Bridge upgrade. The projects, initially budgeted at N120 billion, were expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The decision came after an internal audit flagged irregularities in procurement contracts.

economy-business · Jovane Cabral Blocks PT Plans in Lagos Amid Political Tensions

The move has been widely interpreted as a power play within the PT, with analysts suggesting it could signal a shift in leadership dynamics. “This is not just about finance—it’s about control,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a political analyst at the University of Lagos. “Cabral is sending a message that the party’s development strategy must align with transparency and accountability.”

Impact on Lagos’ Development Goals

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and economic engine, has long struggled with infrastructure deficits. The suspended projects were part of a broader initiative to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity. Without them, the state risks falling behind on its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly targets related to sustainable cities and infrastructure.

“This is a major setback for Lagos,” said Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “We were counting on these projects to boost economic activity and create jobs. Now, we need to find alternative funding and re-evaluate the timeline.”

The projects were also expected to support the government’s broader plan to attract foreign investment. The World Bank’s 2024 report on Nigeria highlighted infrastructure as a critical factor in economic growth, noting that delays could cost the country up to 2% of GDP annually.

Political Tensions Within the PT

The PT, which has been in power since 2015, has faced increasing internal divisions. Cabral’s move has been seen as a challenge to the party’s leadership, particularly to President Bola Tinubu, who has pushed for rapid infrastructure expansion. The decision has also raised concerns among opposition groups, who argue that the PT is prioritizing political interests over public welfare.

“This is a dangerous precedent,” said Chike Obi, a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). “When the ruling party starts blocking its own projects, it undermines public trust and slows down national progress.”

Cabral’s actions have not gone unchallenged. Within the PT, a faction led by former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has called for an emergency meeting to address the fallout. “We must ensure that the party’s development vision remains intact,” Adeosun said in a statement.

What Comes Next?

With the PT now in disarray, the future of its infrastructure agenda hangs in the balance. The party faces a critical leadership vote in October, which could determine whether Cabral’s approach gains wider support or is sidelined.

For now, Lagos remains in limbo. Without the suspended projects, the state’s development timeline is uncertain, and the risk of further delays looms. Investors and citizens alike are watching closely, hoping for clarity on the next steps.

The coming weeks will be crucial. If the PT fails to reconcile its internal divisions, the consequences for Nigeria’s development goals could be severe. For now, the focus is on what the party will do next—and whether it can still deliver on its promises.

Editorial Opinion The decision has also raised concerns among opposition groups, who argue that the PT is prioritizing political interests over public welfare. Within the PT, a faction led by former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has called for an emergency meeting to address the fallout. — panapress.org Editorial Team