Residents of Anaicut, a predominantly tribal area in Nigeria’s Ogun State, have launched a grassroots campaign demanding urgent improvements to basic infrastructure after years of neglect. The community, home to over 150,000 people, has seen its roads, schools, and healthcare facilities deteriorate, sparking widespread frustration. The push comes as the federal government faces mounting pressure to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to clean water, sanitation, and quality education.

Anaicut’s Infrastructure Crisis

Anaicut, located in the south-western part of Nigeria, has long been overlooked in national development plans. A 2023 report by the Nigeria Urban Development Agency found that only 30% of the community’s roads are in a usable condition, while 60% of primary schools lack basic electricity. These deficiencies have contributed to high rates of school dropouts and limited access to medical care. "We are living in the 21st century, but our children are studying in classrooms without light," said Adebayo Adeyemi, a local teacher and community leader.

politics-governance · Anaicut Residents Demand Infrastructure Revival After 15-Year Delay

The lack of infrastructure has also impacted economic growth. A 2022 study by the African Development Bank showed that regions with poor infrastructure lose up to 2% of GDP annually. In Anaicut, this translates to limited job opportunities and a reliance on subsistence farming. "We need roads to get our products to market, schools to educate our children, and clinics to keep our families healthy," said Adeyemi. "Without these, we are trapped in a cycle of poverty."

Civic Groups Step Up Pressure

Civic organisations, including the Ogun State Civic Alliance, have joined the residents in their call for action. The group recently held a public forum to highlight the community’s struggles and demand accountability from local and national authorities. "We are not asking for miracles, just basic services that every Nigerian deserves," said Mrs. Chika Nwosu, a spokesperson for the alliance. "This is not about politics—it's about survival."

The alliance has also partnered with the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (NRWSSP) to push for a comprehensive infrastructure audit. The audit, set to begin in early 2025, will assess the condition of roads, schools, and healthcare facilities across the region. "We want transparency and a clear roadmap for improvement," said Nwosu. "This is the first step toward real change."

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the urgency, Anaicut faces significant challenges. Funding for infrastructure projects is often delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles and mismanagement. In 2021, the state government allocated N500 million for infrastructure development in the region, but only 15% was spent by the end of the year. "There is a lack of oversight and accountability at every level," said Dr. Samuel Okoye, an economist at the University of Ibadan. "Without better governance, even the best plans will fail."

However, there are also opportunities. The African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to transform the continent through inclusive growth and sustainable development, includes specific targets for infrastructure. Nigeria, as a key player in the region, has committed to achieving these goals. "If we can leverage regional partnerships and international funding, Anaicut can become a model for development," said Okoye.

What Comes Next?

As the audit begins, the focus will shift to implementation. Civic groups are pushing for public monitoring of infrastructure projects to ensure transparency. They are also calling for a dedicated task force to oversee the development of Anaicut’s roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. "We need to hold leaders accountable," said Adeyemi. "This is our moment to demand change."

Residents are also preparing for a national awareness campaign scheduled for early 2025. The campaign will highlight the challenges faced by Anaicut and other neglected communities across Nigeria. "We want our voices to be heard," said Nwosu. "This is not just about Anaicut—it's about every community that has been left behind."

The coming months will be critical. If the government and civic groups can work together, Anaicut may become a case study in how to address long-standing infrastructural gaps. But if the same patterns of neglect continue, the community risks falling further behind. For now, the people of Anaicut remain determined to fight for their future.

Editorial Opinion "This is the first step toward real change." Challenges and Opportunities Despite the urgency, Anaicut faces significant challenges. Nigeria, as a key player in the region, has committed to achieving these goals. — panapress.org Editorial Team