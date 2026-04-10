Nigeria’s Federal Government has banned wheat imports, citing a need to boost local agriculture and reduce reliance on foreign supplies. The move, announced on Friday, 10 April 2026, comes amid a deepening economic crisis, with inflation hitting 22% and the naira losing 30% of its value since the start of the year. The decision, made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has already triggered a sharp rise in bread prices in major cities like Lagos and Abuja, raising concerns about food security across West Africa.

Import Ban Sparks Immediate Market Reactions

The import ban, effective immediately, was announced by Agriculture Minister Amina Musa during a press conference in Abuja. “We must prioritise local production to ensure food sovereignty,” she said, adding that the government would provide subsidies to local farmers to increase wheat output. However, the move has been met with mixed reactions. Bakers in Lagos reported that the price of bread has surged by 15% in just two days, with some bakeries forced to reduce portion sizes.

economy-business · Nigeria Bans Wheat Imports — and Prices Are Already Rising

Industry experts warn that the ban could have long-term consequences. “Wheat is a staple for millions in Nigeria,” said Dr. Chukwuma Okorie, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “Cutting off imports without a viable local alternative will only worsen inflation and hurt consumers.” The Central Bank of Nigeria has not yet commented on the policy, but analysts say the move could complicate efforts to stabilise the currency.

Broader Implications for African Development

The ban reflects a growing trend among African nations to prioritise self-sufficiency in food production. This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to make the continent a global food producer by 2030. However, the move also highlights the continent’s ongoing challenges in infrastructure, technology, and agricultural policy. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, still imports over 60% of its food, despite having the land and resources to produce more.

Regional leaders have called for a coordinated approach to food security. “This is not just a Nigerian issue,” said Dr. Nia Ndiaye, a policy analyst with the African Development Bank. “Without better transport networks, storage facilities, and investment in rural areas, local production alone won’t solve the problem.” The ban could also have ripple effects on regional trade, as Nigeria is a major importer of wheat from countries like Russia and the US.

Friday’s Announcement and Its Political Context

The timing of the announcement on Friday, 10 April 2026, was seen by some as a strategic move. The government has faced mounting pressure from opposition groups and civil society over its handling of the economic crisis. The decision to ban wheat imports came just days after a national strike by workers in the transport and energy sectors, which further disrupted supply chains.

Political analysts suggest that the move is part of a broader effort to shift public attention away from the government’s failures in managing inflation and currency devaluation. “This is a short-term fix for a long-term problem,” said Bola Adeyemi, a political commentator with The Guardian Nigeria. “The real issue is the lack of investment in agriculture and infrastructure.”

Regional Impact and Cross-Border Effects

The ban has already affected traders in neighbouring countries. Ghanaians who rely on Nigerian markets for wheat have reported a shortage, with prices in Accra rising by 10% in the past week. Similarly, in Benin Republic, local bakers are struggling to source affordable wheat, leading to higher bread costs. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is expected to address the issue in an emergency meeting later this month.

Trade officials from Ghana, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire have called for a regional strategy to ensure food security. “We need a unified approach,” said Kwame Mensah, a trade representative from Ghana. “This is not just about Nigeria — it’s about the entire region.”

What to Watch Next

As the effects of the ban unfold, the focus will shift to the government’s ability to boost local wheat production. The Ministry of Agriculture has pledged to invest $500 million in irrigation and farming technology over the next 18 months, but experts remain sceptical. “This is a welcome step, but we need more than just promises,” said Dr. Okorie. “We need real action.”

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank is preparing a report on food security in the region, which is expected to be released in June 2026. The findings could influence future policies and investment strategies across the continent. For now, the people of Nigeria and its neighbours are watching closely, hoping for a solution that balances economic stability with food security.