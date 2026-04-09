Lungelo, a prominent podcaster known for her influential voice in South African media, has launched a new television show called “Daily Thetha” in Johannesburg. The debut episode, which aired on 15 May 2024, marks a major shift in her career, as she transitions from audio to visual storytelling. The show focuses on local news, culture, and community issues, aiming to engage younger audiences with a fresh perspective.

Podcaster’s New TV Venture Aims to Bridge Media Gaps

Lungelo’s move into television comes as part of a broader effort to expand access to quality news and entertainment in South Africa. “Daily Thetha” is produced by the Johannesburg-based media house Thetha Media, which has been working to increase representation of local voices in national broadcasting. The show airs weekdays at 19:00 local time and is available on both traditional TV and digital platforms.

economy-business · Podcaster Lungelo Launches Daily Thetha Show in Johannesburg

With a viewership of over 2.3 million in the first week, the show has already sparked interest among media analysts. “Lungelo’s ability to connect with her audience through podcasts has translated well into television,” said Thetha Media CEO Sipho Mthethwa. “Her new show is not just about news—it’s about creating a dialogue with communities that have long been overlooked by mainstream media.”

How the Show Aligns with African Development Goals

Lungelo’s new show aligns with several African development goals, particularly those related to education, media freedom, and youth empowerment. By bringing local stories to a national platform, “Daily Thetha” supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes the importance of inclusive and representative media. The show also highlights challenges such as unemployment, education access, and public health, issues that are central to many African nations’ development agendas.

“The show is a step towards ensuring that African voices are not only heard but also seen,” said Dr. Naledi Mokoena, a media researcher at the University of Johannesburg. “It’s a model for how content creators can contribute to the continent’s development by focusing on real issues and real people.”

Challenges and Opportunities in the African Media Landscape

The African media landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for diverse and locally relevant content. However, challenges such as limited funding, censorship, and digital divides persist. Lungelo’s transition from podcasting to television reflects a growing trend of content creators leveraging new platforms to reach wider audiences.

“Television offers a more immersive experience, but it also comes with higher production costs and regulatory hurdles,” said Lungelo. “We’re working closely with local partners to ensure that the show remains accessible and affordable for all South Africans.”

Impact on Youth Engagement and Digital Literacy

One of the key goals of “Daily Thetha” is to boost youth engagement with news and current affairs. With over 60% of South Africa’s population under 35, the show is designed to appeal to younger audiences through a mix of storytelling, interviews, and interactive segments.

The show also includes educational content aimed at improving digital literacy. “We want to empower young people to think critically about the information they consume,” said Lungelo. “That’s why we’ve included segments on media ethics and fact-checking.”

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

With its first season set to conclude in August 2024, “Daily Thetha” is expected to expand its reach beyond Johannesburg. The show’s producers have announced plans to introduce regional editions, focusing on cities such as Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria. This expansion could further strengthen the show’s role in promoting inclusive media across the continent.

As African countries continue to prioritize media development as part of their broader growth strategies, Lungelo’s new venture offers a promising model for how content creators can contribute to national and continental progress. Viewers will be watching closely to see how the show evolves in the coming months.

Editorial Opinion Lungelo’s transition from podcasting to television reflects a growing trend of content creators leveraging new platforms to reach wider audiences. “We’re working closely with local partners to ensure that the show remains accessible and affordable for all South Africans.” Impact on Youth Engagement and Digital Literacy One of the key goals of “Daily Thetha” is to boost youth engagement with news and current affairs. — panapress.org Editorial Team