The Federal Government of Nigeria has established a Gas-to-Power Monitoring Committee to address persistent energy supply challenges, aiming to boost power generation and reduce nationwide outages. The initiative, announced in Abuja, involves collaboration between the Ministry of Power, Generation Companies (Gencos), and other key stakeholders. The committee will focus on resolving bottlenecks in gas supply, which have long hindered the performance of power plants across the country.

Committee Aims to Boost Power Generation

The new committee is a direct response to the chronic energy shortages that have hampered economic growth and daily life in Nigeria. With over 60% of the population lacking reliable access to electricity, the government has pledged to improve power supply through better coordination between gas suppliers and power generators. The Ministry of Power, led by Minister Muyiwa Adesina, confirmed the formation of the committee, emphasizing its role in ensuring gas reaches power plants on time.

politics-governance · Nigeria Launches Gas-to-Power Committee to Fix Energy Bottlenecks

Abuja, as the political and administrative center of Nigeria, plays a pivotal role in shaping national energy policy. The committee’s headquarters will be based in the capital, allowing for direct oversight of energy distribution and regulatory compliance. This centralization is expected to streamline decision-making and accelerate project implementation, particularly in the gas-to-power sector.

Gas Supply Challenges Remain Critical

Nigeria’s power sector has long struggled with gas supply disruptions, which have led to frequent power cuts and underperformance of gas-fired power plants. According to the Nigerian Gas Association, over 70% of power generation capacity relies on gas, yet only 40% of the required volume is consistently supplied. This gap has contributed to the country’s energy deficit, with many households and businesses relying on expensive diesel generators.

The committee’s first task is to assess the current gas supply chain and identify areas for improvement. Key challenges include pipeline vandalism, inadequate infrastructure, and delays in gas procurement. The Ministry of Power has stated that the committee will work closely with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and private gas suppliers to ensure a more stable and efficient supply chain.

Impact on Economic Growth and Development

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of achieving sustainable development and improving energy access, which are central to the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Reliable power supply is essential for industrial growth, job creation, and attracting foreign investment. The World Bank has highlighted that improving energy access could boost Nigeria’s GDP by up to 2% annually, underscoring the importance of this new committee.

However, experts warn that without long-term investment in infrastructure and regulatory reforms, the committee’s efforts may face hurdles. Dr. Chidi Nwachukwu, an energy analyst at the University of Lagos, said, “The committee is a positive step, but it must be accompanied by policy consistency and public-private partnerships to ensure lasting impact.”

Next Steps and Watchpoints

The committee is expected to submit its initial findings and recommendations within 60 days. A follow-up meeting will be held in December to review progress and address any lingering issues. The government has also pledged to introduce a new gas pricing mechanism to incentivize supply and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with energy challenges, the success of this committee will be closely monitored. With over 100 million people lacking access to electricity, the government’s ability to deliver on its promises will be a key indicator of its commitment to development and economic transformation.

The coming months will reveal whether this new initiative can translate into tangible improvements in power supply, marking a turning point for Nigeria’s energy sector and its broader development agenda.