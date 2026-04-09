MTN, the leading telecommunications company in Africa, has opened applications for its Pan-African Media Innovation Programme, inviting journalists across the continent to participate. The initiative, launched in September, aims to empower media professionals with digital tools, training, and resources to enhance storytelling and reporting. The programme, hosted in partnership with the University of Lagos, is part of MTN’s broader commitment to fostering a more informed and connected African society.

Programme Objectives and Structure

The MTN Pan-African Media Innovation Programme is designed to support journalists in adapting to the evolving media landscape. With the rapid rise of digital platforms, the initiative focuses on equipping participants with skills in data journalism, multimedia storytelling, and social media engagement. The programme, which runs for six months, includes workshops, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge technology.

economy-business · MTN Launches Media Innovation Programme for African Journalists

Participants will be selected based on their experience, potential, and commitment to ethical journalism. The initiative is open to journalists from all 54 African countries, with a special emphasis on underrepresented regions. MTN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Amina Yusuf, highlighted the importance of the programme in shaping the future of media on the continent.

“We believe that the future of journalism in Africa lies in innovation and collaboration,” Yusuf said. “By investing in our journalists, we are investing in the quality of information that shapes public discourse and policy.”

Link to African Development Goals

The programme aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 16, which focuses on promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, and SDG 4, which emphasizes quality education. By improving the capacity of journalists, the initiative contributes to better governance, transparency, and public engagement across Africa.

Journalists play a critical role in holding governments accountable and informing citizens. In a continent where access to reliable information remains a challenge, the programme addresses a key gap in the media ecosystem. With over 60% of Africans relying on digital platforms for news, the need for skilled and ethical journalists has never been greater.

Challenges and Opportunities

Africa faces significant challenges in media development, including limited funding, political interference, and lack of access to technology. The MTN programme offers a platform to address these issues by providing resources and training that many journalists might otherwise lack. The initiative also encourages cross-border collaboration, fostering a pan-African media network.

However, the success of the programme depends on the willingness of participants to embrace new technologies and adapt to changing audience habits. The University of Lagos, which is hosting the programme, has already seen strong interest from journalists in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. The institution’s Dean of Journalism, Professor Chidi Nwosu, noted that the initiative could have a lasting impact on the profession.

“This is a rare opportunity for African journalists to gain global exposure and refine their craft,” Nwosu said. “It’s a step towards building a more resilient and impactful media industry.”

What to Watch Next

The deadline for applications is 30 September, with selected participants announced in October. The first cohort of journalists will begin the programme in November, with a focus on digital innovation and storytelling. As the continent continues to grapple with issues of misinformation and media freedom, initiatives like MTN’s could play a vital role in shaping the future of journalism in Africa.

For Nigerian journalists, the programme offers a unique chance to contribute to the national discourse while gaining skills that are increasingly in demand. With the media landscape evolving rapidly, the ability to adapt and innovate will determine the success of the next generation of African journalists.

As the deadline approaches, the media community is watching closely to see how many journalists will take up this opportunity and what impact it will have on the continent’s information ecosystem.

Editorial Opinion Challenges and Opportunities Africa faces significant challenges in media development, including limited funding, political interference, and lack of access to technology. The institution’s Dean of Journalism, Professor Chidi Nwosu, noted that the initiative could have a lasting impact on the profession. — panapress.org Editorial Team