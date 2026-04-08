A student in Lagos wrote movie dialogues on a Business Studies exam paper, sparking a national debate on academic integrity and the pressures facing Nigerian students. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, has raised questions about the education system and its alignment with Africa’s development goals. The student, identified as Student, wrote responses from the film Dhurandhar, a Bollywood movie, during a high-stakes examination at Rather University, a prominent institution in the city.

Exam Hall Incident Goes Viral

The video, which circulated on platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp, shows the student’s answer sheet filled with lines from the movie rather than the required content. The incident occurred during the final exams for the Business Studies course, a core subject for many students. The university has not yet released an official statement, but the video has sparked outrage among educators and parents.

economy-business · Student Writes Movie Dialogues in Exam — Video Sparks National Debate

“This is not just about a single student—it’s a reflection of the broader issues in our education system,” said Professor Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior academic at Rather University. “Students are under immense pressure to pass, and some are resorting to desperate measures.”

Pressure on Nigerian Students

With over 70% of Nigerian students attending public universities, the system faces immense strain. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the student-teacher ratio in public universities is 35:1, far exceeding the recommended 20:1. This imbalance leads to overcrowded classrooms and limited individual attention, contributing to stress and poor academic performance.

“Students are not just studying for grades—they’re fighting for a future in a country where unemployment rates hover around 33%,” said Chimdi Okorie, a policy analyst at the Nigeria Youth Development Foundation. “When the system fails them, they find other ways to cope.”

Impact on Education and Development Goals

The incident highlights a growing challenge for African development: ensuring quality education that prepares students for the modern workforce. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030. However, Nigeria lags behind, with only 58% of its population having access to secondary education.

“This is a wake-up call for policymakers,” said Dr. Nia Nwachukwu, an education expert at the University of Ibadan. “If students are not engaged and motivated, the country will struggle to meet its development targets.”

Exam Integrity and Academic Culture

Academic dishonesty is not new in Nigerian universities, but the viral nature of this incident has brought it into the public spotlight. A 2022 report by the National Examination Council found that 21% of students admitted to cheating in exams. The incident at Rather University has intensified calls for stricter monitoring and a cultural shift in attitudes toward academic ethics.

“We need to address the root causes of cheating, not just punish the symptoms,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, a professor of education at University of Lagos. “Students are not the only ones at fault—our system must do better.”

What Comes Next?

The Rather University is expected to issue a statement within the next 48 hours, and the student may face disciplinary action. Meanwhile, the incident has ignited a broader conversation about the future of education in Nigeria and its role in achieving the continent’s development goals.

With the next academic session approaching, educators and policymakers are under pressure to implement reforms that will improve the quality of education and reduce the stress that drives students to take such drastic measures. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this incident leads to meaningful change or remains a fleeting moment of public outrage.

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