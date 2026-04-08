Nery Castillo, a prominent Nigerian civil society leader, has publicly accused the Presidential Task Force (PT) of failing to support his family during his mother's critical illness. The incident, which unfolded in Lagos, has sparked a broader debate about accountability and transparency in Nigeria's public institutions. Castillo, who has long advocated for good governance, said his mother was left without adequate medical attention during her coma, highlighting a systemic failure in healthcare delivery.

Family Tragedy Exposes Systemic Failures

Castillo's mother was admitted to a Lagos hospital in early April after suffering a severe stroke. He claims that despite his repeated appeals to the PT, no official assistance was provided. "They didn't let me be by her side when she was in a coma," Castillo said in a recent interview. "This is not just about my family — it's about a broken system that leaves citizens vulnerable."

economy-business · Nery Castillo Slams PT Over Mother's Coma Care

The incident has drawn attention to the PT's role in coordinating emergency services and public health responses. While the task force was created to streamline government operations, Castillo's case has raised questions about its effectiveness. Lagos State, where the incident occurred, has one of the highest rates of unmet healthcare needs in Nigeria, with over 60% of the population lacking access to quality medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.

PT's Response and Public Reaction

The PT has not officially commented on Castillo's allegations. However, a spokesperson for the ministry stated that the task force is aware of the situation and is reviewing its protocols. "We are committed to improving our response to public health crises," the statement said. Despite this, many Nigerians remain skeptical, citing a long history of bureaucratic delays and poor service delivery.

Civil society groups have also weighed in, with the Lagos-based Centre for Policy and Advocacy (CPA) calling for a full investigation. "This is a symptom of a larger problem," said CPA director Amina Bello. "The PT must be held accountable for its failures, especially when lives are at stake."

Implications for Nigerian Governance

The controversy has reignited discussions about the PT's mandate and its impact on national development. Established in 2016, the task force was intended to enhance coordination between federal and state governments. However, critics argue that it has become a bureaucratic tool rather than a mechanism for real change.

The case also underscores the challenges Nigeria faces in meeting its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in health and governance. With over 50 million people living in poverty and a healthcare system struggling to meet demand, the government's ability to respond to crises is under intense scrutiny. Castillo's experience highlights the urgent need for reforms that prioritize public welfare over political posturing.

Healthcare Access and Policy Gaps

Healthcare access in Nigeria remains a major challenge. Only 25% of the population has access to basic health services, according to a 2023 report by the National Bureau of Statistics. This gap is most pronounced in rural areas, where over 70% of the population lives without regular medical care. The lack of infrastructure and trained personnel exacerbates the problem, leaving many to rely on private clinics that are often unaffordable for low-income families.

Castro's case has also drawn attention to the need for better communication between public institutions and citizens. A 2022 survey by the Afrobarometer found that 80% of Nigerians believe that government agencies are unresponsive to their needs. This perception of neglect fuels public distrust and undermines efforts to build a more inclusive and effective governance system.

What Comes Next?

As the debate over Castillo's case continues, pressure is mounting on the PT to address the systemic issues highlighted by the incident. Civil society groups are calling for a comprehensive review of emergency response protocols and greater transparency in public health services. The government is also facing mounting pressure to meet its SDG targets, particularly in health and education.

Castro has vowed to continue his advocacy, stating that his fight is not just for his family but for all Nigerians who have been let down by the system. "We need real change, not just empty promises," he said. With the next national elections approaching, the issue of governance and public service delivery is likely to remain a key topic of discussion in the months ahead.

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