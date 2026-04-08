Greece has announced a sweeping ban on social media platforms for children under 15, set to take effect in 2025, as part of a broader effort to tackle youth mental health and online safety. The law, passed by the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance, will require social media companies to verify the age of users and block access for those under 15. The move has sparked debate across the European Union, with France and Spain already considering similar measures. The law comes amid growing concerns about the impact of digital platforms on young people’s well-being.

EU WIDENS DIGITAL SAFETY MEASURES

The Greek initiative follows a series of digital regulations introduced by the European Union, including the Digital Services Act, which aims to hold tech companies accountable for harmful content. The Greek Ministry of Digital Governance, led by Minister Giorgos Kefalogiannis, said the new law would protect children from cyberbullying, misinformation, and exposure to inappropriate content. “We are taking a firm stance to ensure the online world is safer for our youth,” Kefalogiannis said in a recent statement.

economy-business · Greece Bans Social Media for Under-15s from 2025 — Parents Warned

France and Spain have both expressed support for Greece’s approach. In Paris, the French Ministry of Education has begun drafting legislation that would restrict social media access for under-18s during school hours. Spain’s Minister of Digital Economy, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, called the move “a necessary step to safeguard the next generation.” The EU’s Digital Services Act, which came into force in 2023, has already placed stricter rules on large tech platforms, requiring them to remove illegal content within 24 hours.

IMPACT ON AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT AGENDAS

The EU’s digital regulations have indirect but significant implications for African development. As African nations increasingly integrate into global digital markets, they face similar challenges in balancing online access with youth protection. The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy for 2030 emphasizes the need for safe and inclusive digital ecosystems. However, many African countries lack the regulatory frameworks and technical capacity to enforce similar restrictions.

For example, Nigeria, which has one of the largest internet user bases on the continent, has struggled with online misinformation and cyberbullying. In 2023, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced guidelines to promote digital literacy, but enforcement remains inconsistent. “The EU’s move shows that digital regulation is not just a European issue,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, a tech policy analyst in Lagos. “African countries must also invest in digital governance to protect their youth and foster sustainable development.”

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

The Greek ban raises questions about the balance between digital access and protection. While the law aims to shield children from online harms, critics argue it could limit access to educational and social resources. In Africa, where internet penetration is still growing, such restrictions could hinder digital inclusion. However, the EU’s approach also highlights the importance of digital literacy and infrastructure development.

Education and infrastructure are key pillars of the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The EU’s digital regulations could serve as a model for African policymakers, who are increasingly prioritizing digital skills training and internet accessibility. For instance, Kenya’s Digital Literacy Programme, launched in 2019, aims to equip students with digital skills. The Greek law, if successful, could inspire similar initiatives across the continent.

REGIONAL RESPONSES AND FUTURE STEPS

France has already begun reviewing its own digital policies. The French government is considering a draft law that would require social media platforms to remove harmful content within 24 hours and introduce age verification systems. Meanwhile, Spain is exploring partnerships with tech companies to develop child-friendly digital environments. These measures reflect a growing consensus that digital safety must be a priority for all nations, not just the EU.

The African Union is also monitoring the situation. In a recent meeting, AU Commissioner for Human Resources, Science, and Technology, Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, called for a regional dialogue on digital governance. “We need to learn from the EU’s experience but tailor solutions to our unique context,” she said. The AU plans to host a summit on digital safety in 2025, focusing on youth protection and internet access.

LOOKING AHEAD

Greece’s social media ban is set to take effect in 2025, with full implementation expected by the end of the year. The EU will monitor its impact, and other member states may follow suit. For African nations, the decision offers a valuable lesson in digital governance, but also highlights the need for localised strategies. As the continent continues to expand its digital footprint, the balance between protection and access will remain a key challenge. What to watch next: the EU’s evaluation of the Greek law and the AU’s upcoming summit on digital safety.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about greece bans social media for under15s from 2025 parents warned? Greece has announced a sweeping ban on social media platforms for children under 15, set to take effect in 2025, as part of a broader effort to tackle youth mental health and online safety. Why does this matter for economy-business? The move has sparked debate across the European Union, with France and Spain already considering similar measures. What are the key facts about greece bans social media for under15s from 2025 parents warned? EU WIDENS DIGITAL SAFETY MEASURES The Greek initiative follows a series of digital regulations introduced by the European Union, including the Digital Services Act, which aims to hold tech companies accountable for harmful content.

Editorial Opinion However, the EU’s approach also highlights the importance of digital literacy and infrastructure development. Education and infrastructure are key pillars of the African Union’s Agenda 2063. — panapress.org Editorial Team