The Venezuelan socialist party, the Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), has announced a nationwide mobilisation for 9A, a symbolic date marking 20 years since the creation of the Communal Councils. The event, set for 9 April, aims to highlight the government’s commitment to grassroots governance and social inclusion. The move comes amid growing economic and political challenges, as the country struggles with hyperinflation and international sanctions.

The PSUV’s 9A Mobilisation

The PSUV, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has called for mass participation in the 9A event, a date that symbolises the 20th anniversary of the Communal Councils, a cornerstone of the Bolivarian Revolution. The councils, established in 2004, are local governance structures designed to empower communities through direct participation in decision-making. The PSUV claims they have enabled the distribution of food, housing, and healthcare in some of the most vulnerable areas.

economy-business · Venezuela's PSUV Calls for 9A Mobilisation to Mark 20 Years of Communal Councils

Maduro has framed the 9A mobilisation as a celebration of Venezuela’s social achievements, despite the country’s deepening crisis. The event will feature speeches, cultural performances, and public meetings in cities across the nation, including Caracas, Maracaibo, and Valencia. However, critics argue that the councils have become a tool for political control, with limited real power to address the daily struggles of citizens.

Context and Significance

The Communal Councils were introduced as part of Hugo Chávez’s vision for participatory democracy, aiming to decentralise power and foster community-led development. Over two decades, they have evolved into a complex network of local leaders, often aligned with the ruling party. However, their effectiveness has been questioned, particularly as Venezuela faces one of its worst economic crises in history.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Venezuela’s inflation rate reached 1,000,000% in 2018, and the country continues to grapple with food shortages and a collapsing currency. Despite these challenges, the PSUV maintains that the Communal Councils have provided critical support to millions of Venezuelans. The 9A event is seen as a political statement, reinforcing the party’s narrative of resilience and grassroots empowerment.

Implications for Regional Development

While the PSUV’s 9A mobilisation is a domestic event, it reflects broader challenges faced by Latin American nations, including Venezuela, in balancing political ideology with practical governance. For African countries, the experience offers a cautionary tale about the risks of centralised power and the need for inclusive, transparent institutions. The African Union has long advocated for participatory governance as a key component of sustainable development.

Development experts highlight that while community-based structures can be effective, they require strong oversight and accountability. The PSUV’s reliance on the Communal Councils has not prevented the collapse of public services in many areas. For African nations, the lesson is clear: grassroots engagement must be coupled with economic stability and good governance to drive meaningful progress.

What to Watch Next

The 9A mobilisation is expected to draw large crowds, but its impact on public perception remains uncertain. With the opposition gaining momentum and economic hardship deepening, the PSUV faces mounting pressure to deliver tangible results. The event will be closely watched by international observers, who will assess whether the government can maintain its narrative of social progress amid crisis.

For African development, the Venezuela case underscores the importance of political stability and economic diversification. As African nations strive to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the lessons from Venezuela highlight the need for resilient institutions and inclusive policies. The coming months will reveal whether the PSUV can reconcile its ideological vision with the practical realities of governance.